The Chisum Lady Mustangs continued their strong play of late, downing the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas in four sets, winning 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-8.
“Overall I think we played well,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said. “I don’t think we were as sharp as we could’ve been and our passing wasn’t as crisp but we were able to pull through.”
Nickerson said the first three sets were all fairly back-and-forth, as Chisum was never able to fully build up a comfortable lead, though the coach added that the second set featured a cleaner defensive effort than the first or third set.
“(Pewitt) was also a scrappy team, and in that third set they did play well and deserved to win that set,” she said.
One area where Chisum dominated all game long, however, was from the service line. The team racked up an astonishing 23 aces, with nearly the entire team getting in on the action.
Senior Emmy Williams had 12 aces, junior Peyton Holland finished with eight aces and Brooklyn Atnip and Kelsea Ball each had aces as well.
The coup de grace came in the decisive fourth set, when Williams rattled off seven straight kills to seal the game.
“That really put the game out of reach and shut the door on them,” Nickerson said.
It seemed like the Lady Mustangs flipped a switch in the dominating fourth set, as the team began executing better in all facets of the game.
“I told them going into that set, ‘Play up to your level; don’t make mental mistakes and let them stick around,’ and that’s what they did,” the head coach said.
The coming week will be a big one for Chisum, as the team has a pair of cross-county games against the Paris Ladycats and North Lamar Pantherettes.
“Those are really good programs, and those are the types of teams we need to be playing,” Nickerson said. “We’re in a tough district with teams like Rains and Prairiland and Edgewood. So good teams like these are the way to prepare for that if you want to be in a spot to make the playoffs.”
