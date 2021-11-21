Last year, the Rivercrest Rebels were among the best 2A basketball teams in the entire state of Texas. And though that squad featured a senior class that played a large part in their success, this year’s Rebels look to once again be amongst the top echelon of teams.
“Last year was a really big year for us and for the program,” Rivercrest senior Kamryn English said. “I think we learned a lot, and we can use that experience to kind of teach the younger guys coming up.”
Just looking at the talent returning the Rebels this year, it’s clear they should again be a team to look out for. English and senior Darrion Ricks are both terrific offensive weapons,
English is perhaps the very best pure shooter in the entire Red River Valley this year, with the ability to routinely drain 3-pointers from well beyond the line, verging into what would be considered deep shots by NBA standards.
“His shot is the result of lots and lots of hours working in the gym with the machine,” Rivercrest head coach Quincy English, also Kamryn’s father, said. “It’s very exciting to have a player like that on your team because of all the ways they impact the game. Great teams always that guy where, if they’re left alone on the perimeter, you know they’re going to knock that shot down. And last year it was really big for us to have that guy.”
Also playing a big role for the Rebels will be senior Darrion Ricks, an incredibly versatile player who can stretch the floor with top-notch range while possessing the size, athleticism and soft touch to bully his way to the rim in the post.
“He’s unique in that he’s probably the strongest guy and biggest guy on the team, and is probably our best rebounder, but he also can score outside just as well as anyone,” Quincy English said. “He’s truly like a point forward type of player.”
The duo were the team’s two leading scorers on last year’s team that made it to the regional semifinals, so Quincy English said the team can expect to once again be an efficient, high-scoring team.
And big point totals aren’t the only thing Kamryn English and Ricks will be expected to contribute to this year’s squad, as the head coach also talked about the need for them to embrace their roles now as the veteran leadership.
“From a leadership perspective, I would hope that they learned that you can show up and you can have all the talent in the world, but just basketball skill alone doesn’t get you to where we were last year,” Quincy English added. “It takes leadership and a lot of heart and want.”
Though the two leading scorers are returning, that doesn’t mean the offense will look identical to last year’s. Quincy English largely subscribes to the philosophy of positionless basketball, and last year the team had a slew of players who could facilitate the team’s offense and act as floor generals. However, the two who were called upon most often, Damian Davidson and Zachariah Lane, are both gone now. As a result, Kamryn English, who mostly operated off the ball last year, will spend a lot more time with the ball in his hands, Quincy English said.
And another facet of the game where the Rebels will have to work to replicate last season’s success comes on the other side of the ball. Last year, the Rebels were among the area’s very best at pressing, forcing turnovers and getting out in transition for easy fast break baskets, and that is in fact where many of their points were scored. However, that team’s three best defenders — Bradyn English, Lane and Davidson — are all gone.
As such, defense will be a big point of emphasis for the team in the early goings of the season, as the Rebels try to find their defensive identity.
With his size and versatility, Ricks will be a key piece of the puzzle, and will often be switched from guarding opposing teams’ biggest players to defending their guards.
Another player who will need to step up and play a much larger role is senior Kirk Killian. A sparkplug for the Rebels last, Killian will now move into the starting lineup and the energy he provided the team in bursts off the bench last year will now be a crucial part of the starting lineup.
Other than those few growing pains, though, the Rebels should once more be among the elite 2A teams in Texas, and should once again be in the mix when talking about teams with championship aspirations.
“I think we have a really good shot at winning district, and I think we have the potential to again be a great team,” Quincy English said. “We’ve never been in the gym this early, and we’re ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.