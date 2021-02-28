The Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers were two of the handful of golf teams that participated in the Pleasant Grove Invitational Tournament this past week, and both shined, with golfers from each school finishing atop the individual placings.
The best overall score from the event came from Paris’ Mason Napier, who shot an impressive 74. Finishing right on his heels were fellow Wildcats Tate Lewis, who shot a 77, and Tyler Harvey, who finished just a stroke behind, at 78.
Just outside the top three was North Lamar Panther Kameron Scott, whose 83 earned him the fourth spot.
Also competing from area schools were Hayden Bush of Paris, who shot a 123; Ladycat Angelina Ibarra, who shot a 132; and Panthers Drew McNeal and Hunter Kuhlengel, who shot a 98 and 105, respectively.
