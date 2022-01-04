The Rivercrest Lady Rebels ended 2021 in style — with a dominating, 20-point victory over the James Bowie Lady Pirates, coasting to a 46-26 victory.
The Lady Rebs were able to use aggressive defense to bother Bowie, coming away with 12 steals and contesting almost every shot.
Anna Duvall led the way both offensively and defensively, racking up four steals and scoring 13 points. Selena Kelley added nine points, six rebounds and three steals. Anna Guest and Anna Carey each scored six, Logan Huddleston had five points, Abby Ross four and Alexis Case three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.