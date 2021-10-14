In 2020, the Chisum Lady Mustangs were unable to beat Edgewood in district play. 2021 is a new year, though, and on Tuesday the volleyball team dispatched the Lady Bulldogs in four sets, coming away with the season sweep.
The Lady Mustangs won 26-24, 15-25, 25-23, 25-16.
Emmy Williams was stellar in the middle for Chisum, racking up 16 kills, two aces, three blocks and five digs. Peyton Holland had 11 kills, 19 digs and four aces. Emma Garner had six kills, three blocks and 14 digs.
Kelsea Ball had 26 assists, two aces, 13 digs and a kill. Carly Bell had 11 assists and 13 digs. Brookyln Atnip had four kills, Brylea Marshall had two kills, 16 digs and a pair of aces and Serena Whatley added 13 digs.
With the win, the Lady Mustangs improve to 7-3 in district play.
