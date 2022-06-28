Saturday nights are a time for lights and action at the Rocket Raceway Park throughout the year. When holding events, the park brings numerous race cars and visitors to the area, there to compete in fun activities such as off-road racing. Though risky, as evidenced by flipped cars on the track last Saturday, the thrill also brought roughly 80 cars of different types to the area to compete.
Owner Kevin Sustaire said race nights are always filled with excitement and there are a lot of reasons to come enjoy the night. When the lights are on at the track, it’s always a good idea to stop by and partake in the exciting races, he said.
“There are goo,d close races, the sound of the cars and just excitement,” Sustaire said of the events.
Several of the competitors are local residents who enjoy the competitive environment. Some race nights also have a juniors division where local high school students take part in racing as well.
“It’s good, clean, hard, fun family entertainment,” driver Roger Stripland said.
Stripland’s first night on the track this year, he was excited to try out the upgrades he made to his race car, but he was more excited to be back in the driver’s seat.
Many of the drivers enjoy racing for fun, encouraging the community to bring their family and friends out for a good night. Tickets were sold at the gate, and they also do giveaways for tickets.
“I love it here. It’s fast, wide open, wide track,” veteran driver Shannon Hartline said. “Everybody is here to help everybody.” Hartline has raced for 26 years, this year he has won several heat races, but has yet been able to finish on top of the feature races.
Race nights usually involve fan interaction such as drawings for ride alongs, bike races and sometimes even autographs with the drivers.
Located on Highway 82 west of Paris, Rocket Raceway Park is a great getaway for entertainment seekers and thrill enthusiasts.
