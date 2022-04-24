In a meeting between two Red River Valley schools, the Detroit Eagles found themselves incapable of keeping up with the red-hot hitting of the Rivercrest Rebels, and the Rebs ultimately came away with a 16-4 win.
Rivercrest struck first, just two at-bats into the game, when Mark Grider hit a deep fly ball to right field, scoring teammate Zane Dees, who reached the prior at-bat with a single of his own.
Kirk Killian, Ethan Taylor and Cason Fields all accrued RBIs in the opening inning as well.
The Rebs had big innings in the third and the sixth as well, scoring four runs in each, as well as runs in the second and fourth.
Detroit was limited to three hits by Taylor, who shone on the mound. The speedy Eagles made the most of their chances on base, however, with Claude and Cloedus Scales each scoring.
