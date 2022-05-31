The baseball season came to a close for local teams, as coaches and districts nominated their best players for All-District Awards.
District 12-2A Region ll Baseball
Most Valuable Player: Wyatt Allen, Cooper
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Hunter Horton, Cooper.
Newcomer of the Year: Brody Mahan, Honey Grove.
All-District First Team: Ryan Thornton, Cooper; Tanner Houchins, Cooper; Canon Ingram, Cooper; Colin Ingram, Cooper; Hudson Stroud, Honey Grove.
All-District Second Team: Nick Ottmo, Honey Grove; Kendal Wolfe, Honey Grove; Landen Houchins, Cooper; Lucas Morrison, Honey Grove.
All-District Honorable Mention: Denver Wood, Cooper; Devin Dial, Cooper; Caleb Anderson, Cooper; Aiden Lornson, Honey Grove; Harley Collins, Honey Grove.
District 17-2A Region lll Baseball
Pitcher of the Year: Conner Young, Rivercrest.
Newcomer of the Year: Mark Grider, Rivercrest.
Utility Player of the Year: Zane Dees, Rivercrest.
All-District First Team: Kirk Killian, Rivercrest; Dylan Earley, Rivercrest.
All-District Second Team: Chance Duffer, Rivercrest; Cleodus Scales, Detroit; Ethan Taylor, Rivercrest.
All-District Honorable Mentions: Cayden Williams, Rivercrest; Claude Scales, Detroit; Houston Gatlin, Detroit; Jayden Shelby, Detroit; Drake Brown, Detroit.
