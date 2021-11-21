New Clarksville varsity basketball coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s hopes of opening his first year at the helm with a win were cut short in the Clarksville Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym on Friday night, as Prairiland dead coach Steven Weddle’s team held off the Blue Tigers in an exciting 57-50 victory.
“I was proud of my guys for going in to Clarksville and getting a win,” Weddle said. “That hasn’t happened many times for Prairiland. I was proud of my guards for keeping composure, and helping us protect a small lead in the fourth quarter.”
The Patriots held a slim 41-39 advantage when the teams entered the fourth quarter, but Clarksville point guard A’zarrion Presley would deadlock the contest at 41-all just seconds into the final period.
However, not long after that, Prairiland guard Jameson Flatt drained a 3-pointer, and the team then hit one of two charity shots with roughly six and a half minutes left to extend the Patriot advantage to 46-41. Weddle’s team then refused to give up the lead down the stretch.
The Blue Tigers were plagued by turnovers forced by Prairiland in the final quarter, as well as critical fouls and missed free throws. Clarksville did manage to cut the deficit to 55-50 with barely a minute left in the game, but with an opportunity to close to within three points, following an Amarion Black steal, Clarksville blew three shot attempts down low following the steal. With 30 seconds left, Flatt marched to the line to hit one of two free throws, thus sealing the win.
The game was quite close in the opening half. Jalen Reed-Rose scored inside to give the Tigers a 10-9 advantage very late in the opening period. Clarksville would then carry that lead into the second period, but Prairiland led 27-24 at the intermission.
“We gave great effort tonight-just missed too many shots in the paint to win a close game like this,” Hill said. “It’s a learning process, but the effort given by all our players was great, and we will continue to have the same mantra each day: work hard to get better.”
With the loss, Clarksville starts the season 0-1, while Prairiland improves to 2-0 in the early goings of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.