ChisumTourney81122-020 copy.jpg

Prairiland senior Chloe Raley sets the ball in an earlier match of the Chisum Tournament on Thursday. Prairiland went on to win the tournament with a three-set win over the host team. 

 Paris News File Photo

Volleyball teams from across Northeast Texas descended on Chisum High School this past weekend for the annual Chisum Tournament, and at the end of the two-day event it was the Prairiland Lady Patriots who emerged victorious, capping off a strong run through the bracket with a thrilling 25-21, 9-25, 25-20 victory against the host Chisum Lady Mustangs.

To get to the championship match, Prairiland opened Saturday’s play up against Sulphur Bluff, who they beat handily in two sets.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

