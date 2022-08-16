Volleyball teams from across Northeast Texas descended on Chisum High School this past weekend for the annual Chisum Tournament, and at the end of the two-day event it was the Prairiland Lady Patriots who emerged victorious, capping off a strong run through the bracket with a thrilling 25-21, 9-25, 25-20 victory against the host Chisum Lady Mustangs.
To get to the championship match, Prairiland opened Saturday’s play up against Sulphur Bluff, who they beat handily in two sets.
Next was Lone Oak, a team that gave the Lady Pats a bit of a harder time. After barely winning the opening set 25-23, Lone Oak took the second by the same score, forcing a decisive third set. Prairiland would ultimately take that set 25-20.
“That was closer than we would’ve liked,” Prairiland head coach Terry Lambert said. “In that first set, we jumped out on them and built up a pretty big lead, and then let them back into it. … And I think dropping that second set was a bit of a wakeup call.”
As for Chisum, the Lady Mustangs opened Saturday up with a 25-18, 25-15 win over North Hopkins, followed by a 25-12, 25-20 victory against Bells.
That set up the preseason showdown between the two local rivals, and it didn’t take long for it to turn into a battle.
The Lady Mustangs jumped out to an early lead, but Prairiland battled back, and the majority of the set was spent with the two teams just a couple points apart from one another.
Chisum led 10-4 early in the first set, but Prairiland’s defense stiffened up, and eventually they were able to pull even and then surge ahead. And once they took the first-set lead, they did not relinquish it back to Chisum.
“I think both teams did a good job creating offensive opportunities in the first set,” Lambert said. “We were able to outlast them because of our defense.”
“We got up big on them and then gave it away,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said. “We started making lots of little mental mistakes that added up.”
The second set was a different story.
From the start, Chisum pounced on the Lady Patriots and looked solidly in command.
“They just couldn’t handle our service game in the second set,” Nickerson said. “I think Brylea (Marshall) had six or seven aces just by herself.”
But it wasn’t just from the service line that Chisum dominated the second set. Outside hitter Peyton Holland and middle blocker Emma Garner both got on a roll, and Prairiland couldn’t do much to slow them down.
“Both of them are just explosive players, and they showed it,” Nickerson said of the duo.
Lambert used his timeouts to try and mount a second-set comeback, but it was to no avail, as Chisum took the set in blowout fashion.
Once the set was over, though, Lambert said he was proud of how quickly his squad moved on.
“Most teams, if they lose a set 25-9, not even scoring 10 points, they’re done; they wouldn’t be able to mentally recover from that,” he said. “But this group is special. They’re exceptionally level-headed. They never get too full of themselves when they’re doing good, but by the same token, they never get in their own heads when they’re playing poorly.”
The third set opened looking nearly like a mirror image of the first set. This time, it was the Prairiland Lady Patriots who pounced on their opponents, opening up a quick 8-1 lead.
Chisum would close the gap, but were never able to take a lead of their own in the third set, and Prairiland used strong team defense, as well as some good hitting from Ryleigh Sims and newcomers Maebry Parris and Addi Bettis, to close out the game and the tournament.
“This was a big tournament win for these girls,” Lambert said. “I think this gives us a lot of confidence moving forward. … (Chisum) is a very good team, and so wins like this don’t
come easily.”
Prairiland was led by Raley, who finished with seven kills, 14 assists, 10 digs and four aces. Kyndal Yaross added five kills and 12 digs, Ryleigh Sims had five kills, and Parris had four kills. Cope had 10 assists and Lanna Riney had 19 digs.
On Chisum’s end, Holland racked up 18 kills, 14 digs and an ace. Garner had 11 kills, four blocks and five digs. Newcomer Hope Ensor finished with six kills. Rylee Chapman had a kill, a block and eight digs. Marshall finished with two kills, six aces and five digs. Setter Carly Bell tallied a jaw-dropping 36 assists to go with 12 digs and two aces. And Serena Whatley added six digs.
In the end, both coaches said they were able to take positives away from the tournament.
For Lambert, the tournament showed that his young players have what it takes to make a big impact on offense, and also that his team has the mental fortitude to bounce back when things don’t go their way.
“To get production from those younger girls is huge,” the head coach said. “They’re fast learners and they pick things up very quickly.”
Lambert also pointed to the play of senior setter Hanna Cope as one of the day’s biggest bright spots.
“Chloe (Raley) is our primary setter, but the work Hanna Cope did was just exceptional,” he said. “Her decision-making was dynamic and her passing was on point. She had a phenomenal game.”
And as for the Lady Mustangs, Nickerson said the match proved just how imposing their offense can be when everything is clicking.
“There wasn’t much question that we were the much more explosive team,” Nickerson said. “We outscored them pretty handily but still lost, because that’s the way it goes sometimes. … We made some pretty crucial mistakes in big moments; I think we had eight hitting errors and nine missed serves. If we clean those up I absolutely think it’s a different outcome.
“But it’s still early in the season, and there were a lot of positives to take away from this, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.