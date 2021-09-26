The Rivercrest Lady Rebels faced off against the Clarksville Lady Tigers in an intra-Red River County matchup, and it was the Lady Rebs who came away victorious in three quick sets, winning 25-14, 25-15, 25-9.
The Lady Rebels were led by their pair of imposing middle blockers, Korie Mankins and Lauren Hardman. Mankins finished with a game-high 11 kills to go with a trio of blocks and digs, while Hardman recorded seven kills and a block.
Libero Logan Huddleston had two aces to go with a team-high 16 digs, and Bailie English made her presence known at the service line, racking up five aces.
Clarksville statistics were not available by press time.
