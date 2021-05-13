The North Lamar Panthers are on the hunt for a new head football coach, after Cooper Crowell has resigned the position after a single season at the helm.
“I’m very appreciative of the opportunity North Lamar gave me,” Crowell said. “And I want to thank the kids. They showed up every single day ready to work.”
Crowell declined to publicly comment on what led to his decision to depart from North Lamar, but he said he doesn’t currently have any new coaching jobs immediately lined up.
“I don’t have a new job yet, but I’ve been getting lots of calls since I announced I was leaving.”
Former North Lamar athletic director Kendal Kirk, who recently left the school when his wife accepted a job elsewhere in the state, thanked Crowell for his dedication while with the Panthers.
“He did a great job, and really cared about all the kids,” Kirk said. “We all wish him the best of luck moving forward.”
