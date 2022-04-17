Coming into Friday’s baseball game, many might not have given the Paris Wildcats much of a chance against North Lamar, as they hadn’t won a district game this season while North Lamar was fighting for a district title, and the two previous meetings were both blowouts in North Lamar’s favor. This time, things were different as Paris came from behind to win 8-2.
“We had no pressure on us. We were 0-10 in the district. Now we’re 1-10 and they’re competing for a district title. So we had no pressure on us,” Paris head coach Brad Drust said after the game. “I told the team to have fun. Play the game hard.”
Play hard they did. It wasn’t until the fifth inning when the first runs were scored by either team. North Lamar had their chances early. In the first inning, Jackson Brasseux and Matthew Sandlin both got on base only to be stranded at first and second. The Panthers also got a couple of runners on base in the fourth but stranded them.
On the other side, Jaxon Spangler was mowing down the Wildcat hitters. Through the first six innings, he only allowed two base runners. One was a single off the bat of Jay Heath in the first. The second was Adam Clement, who reached on an error in the fourth.
The Panthers took the lead in the fifth inning. Jacob Lane led off the inning with a single. Tripp Thoms also reached on a single. Brasseux then reached on a fielder’s choice in which Thoms was thrown out at second base. On that play, a throwing error scored Lane. Matthew Sandlin reached on an error which scored Brasseux.
A 2-0 lead seemed huge considering the way Spangler was throwing the ball on the mound. Going into the seventh inning, Spangler had only thrown 62 pitches.
The leadoff batter, Adam Clement, worked a walk. It was the first free pass all game. Jay Heath then singled. Preston Harper then tied the game with a double to left field. Paris wasn’t done though. The first six batters all reached base and all six of them scored for the Wildcats.
After Harper’s double, Carson Day laid down a perfect bunt. The ball rolled down the third base line and by the time North Lamar got to it, there was no chance for an out. JC Garcia was intentionally walked by the Panthers to load the bases. Kolton Keeling worked another walk for Paris. This time, with the bases loaded, another run came home. Paris took their first lead of the night 3-2.
“He commanded the whole baseball game up until that point,” Drust said about Spangler after the game. “We were in take-mode and making him throw a strike. We knew once we got his pitch count up and put a little pressure on him he might bend. ... And we were able to go up there and produce some runs in the seventh.”
The first out of the inning came via a strikeout with Connor Watson now on the mound for North Lamar. Paris, once again, scored another run from a walk. This time it was Dalyn Johnson showing the patience to draw the walk and score another run.
Jack Brazeal and Adam Clement each singled to drive in three more runs for the Wildcats. The final run was scored when Day hit a grounder that would have ended the inning normally. However it was bobbled at second base and dropped, allowing Clement to score.
For the Wildcats Carson Day went the distance on the mound. He gave up eight hits but only one earned run. He struck out six and only walked one batter. The Wildcats will host Pleasant Grove on Tuesday while North Lamar will be at home against Gilmer.
