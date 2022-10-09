CLARKSVILLE — Almost three and one-half hours had passed before the district opening game ended at New Century Club Field between the Clarksville Blue Tigers, and former Clarksville Head Coach Coach, Jarrick Farmer's Linden-Kildare Tigers. But when the final buzzer sounded, it was Clarksville who celebrated a dominating 38-8 victory. It was the second straight win for the home standing Tigers, now 1-0 in league play.
"We had two weeks to get ready just like everybody else in district, and we approach it one game at a time. You can't start looking ahead-you've got to focus on what you've got now," said first year Clarksville Head Coach, Chris Davis. "
While the Blue Tigers did put up an alarming number of points to even the season record at 3-3, it was an outstanding effort from an extremely hard hitting and aggressive defense, that had so many shinning moments during the four quarters of action. In fact, Davis' defense forced five turnovers in the game, led by a pair of interceptions from senior defensive back Xae Owens, and then another pick was recorded by fellow senior Nikereion Marcy.
"We came in here and set the example for the youth, and we're just sending out a reminder for whoever we play next, that we are coming to play," said Owens. "And I am just trying to be the best teammate I can be. Next week I expect pretty good play from our team."
Clarksville never trailed in the game, building a 6-0 first quarter advantage when Owens hauled in a 19 yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Dot Morgan, with 10:34 remaining in the first half. The extra point kick attempt was blocked.
With just 49 seconds left in the opening half, Clarksville used an unbelievable catch and run of 46 yards for a touchdown from R.K. Minter to build a 14-0 halftime advantage after Jonathan Olguin added the two point conversion run.
Morgan recorded a one yard run for a touchdown with just 2:43 remaining in the third quarter, as the lead increased to 22-0 following Morgan's beautiful conversion pass to Marcy.
However, just 37 ticks later, a blown pass coverage in the secondary by Clarksville, allowed Linden-Kildare to avoid the shutout as Farmer's troops scored on a 32 yard pass play, and then added the conversion run, pulling to within 22-8. But the visiting Tigers would not score again.
Minter did score again, catching a three yard toss to the right side from Morgan for the touchdown with 8:55 left in the game, and again Marcy caught the two point conversion pass as the Blue Tigers led 30-8.
The final score for Clarksville arrived when sophomore back Lance Miller charged across the goal line from six yards out with 2:28 left on the scoreboard. Miller proceeded to rush in standing for the two point conversion, thus ending scoring in the game.
It must be pointed out that Clarksville could have produced more points on the scoreboard, if a penalties had been cut down. Penalties were certainly one of the story lines from the game, as that was the Blue Tigers lone enemy in the win.
Davis' team was whistled on an unofficial 20 occasions for 195 yards. Linden-Kildare had 15 mistakes for 150 yards.
The Blue Tigers committed three turnovers including two fumbles and a pass interception, all arriving in the opening half. But the Tigers inspired defensive play led by Jayden Reed-Rose, Billy Stewart, Zion Banks, Jamarian Williams, Owens, and Marcy, rose to the occasion and met almost every challenge, as Linden-Kildare's offensive attack was shut down. The Tigers have outscored their opponents 79-8 in the last two outings.
"If we keep playing defense like that, I think we will be really good. The guys have bought in to what we're doing on defense, and flying around making plays. That's what we talked about," Davis explained.
For Clarksville, backs Olguin, Lamon Bell, and Miller were quite productive, combining for more than 250 yards on the ground with both Olguin and Bell surpassing the 100 yard mark in rushing. All three backs reached double digits in carries also.
Morgan did throw the one interception, but he also passed for well over 100 yards, while throwing three touchdown passes, firing two conversion passes, and adding his rushing touchdown.
"This game was big to me. You know, my first district game-it was good just to get the nervousness out. And to win over Coach Farmer, who just left us, it was amazing," Morgan explained. "I thought we should have won by more points, but there was a lot of mistakes by me, which I have got to fix, and just help the team. Next game I am going to go out, work hard, and try to lead my team to the victory. I think we can win this district."
Clarksville will resume district play on this Friday at 7:30 p.m. when Davis takes his squad to Detroit for a rivalry battle with the Eagles.
'I think our kids will be up again. It's another big game for them, and everyone of them is a big game. We'll come to work on Monday, and put in the game plan, and get at it," Davis said. " I think we're playing a good brand of football right now. We're young, and early on we beat ourselves. We were in ballgames and moving the ball on offense and stopping folks on defense, but we were making just too many mistakes , but now we've cut a lot of those mistakes out."
