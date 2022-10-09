Clarksville ISD logo

CLARKSVILLE — Almost three and one-half hours had passed before the district opening game ended at New Century Club Field between the Clarksville Blue Tigers, and former Clarksville Head Coach Coach, Jarrick Farmer's Linden-Kildare Tigers. But when the final buzzer sounded, it was Clarksville who celebrated a dominating 38-8 victory. It was the second straight win for the home standing Tigers, now 1-0 in league play.

"We had two weeks to get ready just like everybody else in district, and we approach it one game at a time. You can't start looking ahead-you've got to focus on what you've got now," said first year Clarksville Head Coach, Chris Davis. "

