Blake Ballard was sensational on the mound for the Prairiland Patriots on Friday. But it wasn’t enough, as the Patriots fell to Edgewood 3-2, after Edgewood scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning.
Edgewood got on the board first, with a run in the opening inning. Prairiland answered back, though, with a run in both the third and fourth inning to take the slight, one-run lead.
The first Prairiland run came when Brayden Nichols grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Eli Rolen — who had drawn a walk earlier in the inning — to advance.
The second Prairiland run came in the nect inning, when a sacrifice fly from Gage Bankhead allowed teammate Brylee Galloway to score.
Despite the loss, the Patriots hold onto sole possession of third place in the district standings, coach Chris Peacock said.
