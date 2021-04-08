The Detroit Eagles baseball team had a hard time getting things going on Tuesday, falling to James Bowie 10-0.
Though they ended up losing by double-digit runs, the final score doesn’t tell the whole story, as the Eagles kept it a low-scoring, exciting affair for the vast majority of the game. It wasn’t in the fifth inning, when their oppenents scored six runs, that the game slipped away from them.
Even when their defense was keeping them in the game, though, the Eagles struggled all day to generate offense of their own. They finished the game with just two hits, coming from Brayden Greer and Claude Scales.
Greer and Lawton Buchanon took the mound for the Eagles, with Greer pitching into the fifth inning.
