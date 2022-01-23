The Cooper Dogettes had a devil of a time scoring Friday on the road against Como-Pickton, with several open looks at the basket rimming out. But while the offense strugled, the defense was exemplary, and the team nevertheless found themselves on the winning end of a 22-point blowout, 37-15.
“It was a rough game,” coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “We missed several easy buckets early on that normally we’d be automatic on, but we were able to still hold a lead by the end of first quarter and keep it throughout.”
The Dogettes didn’t give the Lady Eagles any room to breathe, and forced them into three 10-second violations, as Como-Pickton found itself unable to move the ball past the halfcourt line time and again.
“You rarely see 10-second calls, so for us to force three of them is huge and just indicative of the energy we played with.”
Cooper put the game away in a big third quarter, where — led by six points from Caylee Conley and five from Madison Murray — they were able to stretch their lead up to 17 points.
“We pretty much put the game away right there,” Hollenshead said.
Hollenshead said he’s encouraged by the fact that even when the offense is off, his team’s defense is able to ensure his team still dominates one of the district’s better teams.
“It speaks volumes to their commitment on the defensive end,” he said. “It’s a good feeling knowing that your defense is going to travel and keep you in games, even when the scoring isn’t entirely there."
