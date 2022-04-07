The Prairiland Lady Patriots’ softball game against Commerce on Tuesday opened with pitcher McKenna Guest striking out the side in quick succession. From there, it only became even more one-sided in what was ultimately a 12-0 win for the Lady Pats.
Guest opened the game by nailing catcher Kyndal Yaross’s spots with laser-focus precision, setting down the first three hapless batters she faced.
“My backdoor curve was working really well for me today,” Guest said after the game. “My rise-ball was really working, and I just felt like I was doing a good job of moving pitches around. We’ve played (Commerce) quite a few times over the years and so I’ve gotten a pretty good sense of how they hit certain pitches, both from me pitching and me watching how they handle other pitchers, and I just tried to keep them off guard tonight.”
Her strong pitching didn’t abate as the game wore on, either. Guest pitched three perfect innings, and struck out eight of the nine batters she faced — including the first seven in a row.
“I usually don’t pay attention to numbers like how many strikeouts I have,” Guest said of the streak she built up over the course of the game. “But I knew I was racking them up.”
“Catching McKenna when she’s in the zone like that is great and I really enjoy it,” Yaross added. “I’ve loved catching her since we were freshmen, and it’s so much fun to watch her pitch and watch her grow as a pitcher.
“We have a great connection when she’s in the circle and I’m behind the plate, and it helps that we’re best friends and have played ball together for as long as I can remember.”
Offensively, things went just as smoothly for the Lady Pats. Kirsten Bridges led off the bottom of the first with a sharply-hit single up the middle. She then proceeded to steal second base, third base and home on three subsequent wild pitches, giving her team a 1-0 lead just one at-bat into the game.
Guest walked in the second at-bat of the game, and then freshman Allison Choate, the team’s three-hole batter, gave Prairiland a quick 3-0 lead by blasting a home run over the center field wall.
“They gave it to me right down the middle of the plate and luckily I was able to take advantage,” Choate said of the homer.
The bomb is Choate’s fifth of the year, as the ninth grader has emerged as already one of the most dangerous bats in the Red River Valley.
“She’s come in and made an immediate impact just like I knew she could,” head coach Brian Morris said of Choate’s season thus far. “She tries to be coachable and she never stops learning. That’s the big thing — when a coach is telling you to work on something, you go work on it with no questions asked, and that’s been her this year.”
A bases-loaded walk to Lanna Riney gave Prairiland a 4-0 lead headed into the second inning.
The Lady Pats only scored one run in the second, which came when an error by Commerce’s outfield allowed a Guest pop-up to fall, landing her at second and allowing Bridges to come home and bring the score to 5-0.
Runs were aplenty in the third frame, however, as Prairiland would score seven to end the game early by the run rule.
Bridges brought the Lady Pats’ sixth run home with a squeeze play, as she laid down a perfect bunt as pinch runner Skylar Johnson — who was running the basepaths for Yaross — barrelled home. There was a play at the plate, but Johnson beat out the throw to give her team the 6-0 lead.
In the next at-bat, Guest roped a line drive down the third base line, scoring Chloe Raley.
Riney again drew a bases-loaded walk, moving the score to 8-0. Then, Jada Torres lifted her team to double digits with a line drive into center field, scoring Choate and Lexi Smith, who had each reached base earlier in the inning with hits of their own.
“Our last game wasn’t really our best hitting game, so we knew we needed to come out focused and get the bats hot tonight,” Yaross said, reflecting on the team’s 3-2 win over Edgewood last week.
Riney put Prairiland up 11-0 by scoring on a Commerce wild pitch, and in the next at-bat Torres did the same to give her team the final margin of 12-0.
Randi Crawford finished the game out in the circle and didn’t miss a beat, striking out all three batters she faced in the fourth inning, including a wicked curveball to sit down the second batter she faced.
“You’ve got to have a pitcher who can change up the speed and look a little different without missing a beat, and she gives us that,” Morris said. “She’s a lot crisper than she was last year because she’s put in that work and it’s starting to pay off and it’s giving us that one-two punch that we need.”
With the win, the Lady Patriots improve to 8-0 in district play.
“I think we can do anything if we play together as a team,” Choate said. “Our goal is to go to state and I definitely think we have what it takes to do that.”
