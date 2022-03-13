The Prairiland Patriots found themselves locked in a neck-and-neck battle for most of their Thursday baseball game against the Harleton Wildcats. With a push in the fourth and fifth innings, though, they were able to find some separation and ultimately win 8-2.
The first three innings went by in a blink, with Prairiland scoring its lone run when Ty Hostetler drew a bases-loaded walk that scored teammate Jacob Veal.
The game remained at 1-0 in Prairiland’s favor until the fourth inning, when Harleton responded with a pair of runs to start the frame off.
The Patriots used patience at the plate to take advantage of some erratic Harleton pitching in the bottom half of the inning however, walking in a pair of runs and scoring two more on a pair of Wildcat errors. Braydan Nichols also drove a run in with a line drive that scored Hostetler, and the big inning put the Patriots up 6-2.
They weren’t done though, and chipped in two more runs in the next inning, with Nichols smacking a sharply-hit line drive to left field that scored Hostetler and Chris Michael.
Hostetler pitched the complete game, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out five.
