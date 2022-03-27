The Prairiland Patriots entered the 2021-22 season with several doubters. As the season went on, challenges on and off the court seemed to make things even more difficult. And yet, through it all, they ultimately proved all doubters wrong and had their best season in several years. And at the helm of it all was head coach Steven Weddle.
Weddle overcame all forms of adversity, and led his team to a 22-12 record and the best finish in the district standings the team has had in decades. For his tremendous work leading the upstart Patriots, he has been named the 2022 All-Red River Valley Coach of the Year.
Weddle got his coaching start locally, at Rivercrest where he coached for three years. He then moved to Prairiland, where he coached the Lady Patriots for six years, before returning to Rivercrest for a chance to coach his daughter, and then returned once more to Prairiland, where he’s been ever since.
As the Patriots and other local teams headed into the 2021-22 season, external expectations for the Patriots were tempered. The team had missed out on the playoffs for a few years in a row, and outlets were predicting a sixth-place finish for the Pats in their seven-team district.
Weddle never gave the doubters much credence, however, and used their naysaying as a means of lighting a spark under his team.
“At the start of the season, I looked at them and said, ‘Look, they’re picking us to finish sixth. But if we actually finish sixth then I’ve vastly underestimated you,’” Weddle said. “I knew this group of kids. I knew they would be the fiercest competitors you’ll find.”
Despite Weddle’s confidence in his group, he fully admits that they were underdogs. Having lost some key players from the prior year’s squad to graduation, some to focus on other sports and one due to injury, the 2021-22 Patriots entered the season with no returning starters.
Losing senior Brooks Morrison to injury was especially challenging, Weddle said, because of the workload Morrison was expected to carry.
“He was going to be a 15-point, 8-rebound per game kind of guy,” Weddle said. “When Brooks went down, we had to not only find out what type of team we were going to be, but find out who was going to be the leaders as well.”
Having a roster with zero returning starters and sparse varsity experience overall, he knew he was going to have to change some of his approach.
“We started out very basic, and really hammered in the fundamentals of what we’re looking to do,” he said. “By the end of the season, we were running some of the most advanced stuff I’ve ever done, because these guys just picked it up so good. They’re a highly intelligent bunch, and man, they really grasped what we were trying to do.”
Weddle knew from the start of the season what his team was capable of. But the first time he saw flashes of that potential on the court, he said, came in the preseason when the team made the championship game of back-to-back preseason tournaments, winning some dramatic come-from-behind wins — including a buzzer beater in one of them — to get that far.
By the time district play came, the Patriots were rolling. They’d nearly perfected Weddle’s signature man-to-man defense and full-court press, and things were starting to click offensively, too.
The wins continued coming in district play, with one that sticks out in Weddle’s mind being the team’s win on the road against Edgewood.
“They’re a great program, and it is notoriously hard to win in their home,” Weddle said. “Our guys came out and played pretty much to perfection. After the game, I was getting texts from coaches I know from across the state going, ‘Wow, congratulations. That’s a big time win.’”
Weddle said two other games that stick out were actually losses, as the Patriots were one of the few teams in the district to make the undefeated district champion Commerce Tigers sweat, and pushed them in both meetings.
“They were undoubtedly the best team in the district, and probably one of the better teams in the state, and we never made it easy for them.”
Some players who stepped up were expected by Weddle. Others, however, were pleasant surprises.
“Those are the moments you live for as a coach, when players exceed your expectation and surprise you,” he said.
All the while, though, Weddle was also distracted by some devastating realities off the court. His young granddaughter Carsen Cornmesser was diagnosed with cancer.
The emotional toil took a toll on Weddle, and he said things were put into perspective as the season went on.
“I definitely knew I was distracted,” he said. “When your last thought before a tip-off and your first thought after the game ends is to check your phone to make sure nothing bad’s happened, you’re not entirely focused on basketball.
“You might have thought I was a bit more subdued on the sideline than usual, but that was because I really had things put in perspective this year.”
Weddle also thanked his team of assistant coaches for shouldering a greater-than-usual responsibility as well.
“Any time I was distracted or worried, (assistant coaches Cody Vick, Joseph Musgrove and Allen Elliot) stepped up and kept us rolling without missing a beat.”
Weddle’s team rallied around him and his granddaughter, elevating their level of play even further to win for her.
“When they came out of the locker room with shirts with my granddaughter’s name on it, that was one of the most special moments I’ve had as a coach,” Weddle said with tears in his eyes. “I’ll never forget that.”
Helping him through the difficult times, Weddle said, was the support shown not just from his own players and community, but from the opposing teams as well.
“The support that Chisum and so many of the other schools showed me, it means the world to me,” Weddle said. “A few years ago I had the opportunity to go coach for what you might call a bigger school, and I turned it down. This year made it crystal clear that I made the right choice because there’s something special about Northeast Texas. It’s been incredible.”
Looking to the future, Weddle said he’s confident this year’s team laid the groundwork for future success. No matter what the future holds, though, this team will always hold a special place in his heart.
