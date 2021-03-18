Down three starters, the North Lamar Lady Pantherettes soccer team fell in their home finale to the district-leading Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks 5-1.
Despite the score, the Pantherettes never stopped fighting in the loss.
“I’m wasn’t happy with some mistakes they made, but I’m proud of how they battled,” head coach Michael Pointer said after the game. “They’re never going to go down without a fight; that’s not who they are.”
The Pantherettes had some good looks of their own at the goal, but they had a hard time stopping Pleasant Grove’s own attack, and North Lamar goalie Aveonia Allen faced a barrage of shots on goal all night long.
Allen did a commendable job in slowing down the Lady Hawk offense as much as she could, making a number of impressive diving and leaping saves to prevent more Pleasant Grove goals.
North Lamar’s sole score came roughly midway through the second half when a shot by senior Ashley Trenchard bounced off the top crossbar and Camilla Lenertz punched it into the back of the net off the ricochet.
Pointer pointed to the job done by his group of seniors and the way they stepped up in their final game at R.L.
Maddox Stadium.
“Our seniors are hard players and every single one of them was ready to go,” Pointer said.
