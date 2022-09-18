NLFB91622-013-topaz copy.jpg

North Lamar Panther Malaki Tillery evades Commerce defenders as he runs downfield in his team’s thrilling overtime loss to Commerce on Friday night.

 Joe Watson/Special to The Paris News

Through four quarters of play, the North Lamar Panthers and Commerce Tigers had matched each other point for point, big play for big play. So to overtime they went, where the Panthers came heartbreakingly close before falling by a single point, 34-33.

The Panthers started the game on the right note, marching downfield before senior Jack Johnson ran the ball in from roughly 25 yards out, but Commerce followed that up with a score of their own, followed by two field goals throughout the rest of the first half.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.