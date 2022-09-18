Through four quarters of play, the North Lamar Panthers and Commerce Tigers had matched each other point for point, big play for big play. So to overtime they went, where the Panthers came heartbreakingly close before falling by a single point, 34-33.
The Panthers started the game on the right note, marching downfield before senior Jack Johnson ran the ball in from roughly 25 yards out, but Commerce followed that up with a score of their own, followed by two field goals throughout the rest of the first half.
Immediately after the halftime break, North Lamar quarterback Blake Hildreth led a big march down the field, capped off by one of his three touchdowns of the night.
“Blake was light out for us,” North Lamar head coach Brenton Whitaker said. “He ran the triple option to perfection.
A Rhett Bestul interception, followed by a touchdown run from Parker Pynes, helped North Lamar press its advantage going into the final quarter.
“Rhett is a playmaker, plain and simple,” Whitaker said. “He’s the type of player who can always deliver a big play right when you need it the most.”
Whitaker sung the praises of running back Quay Mason — usually the team’s top offensive option — for taking on more of a supporting role in the game.
“He’s usually our go-to guy, but we knew (Commerce) has some big guys who were going to hone in on him,” the head coach said. “So instead of handing the ball off to him a bunch, Quay was blocking for his teammates, and really did an excellent job at it. A lot of our big runs wouldn’t have been possible without his blocking.”
The Panthers forced yet another Commerce turnover when Brayden McCormack forced a fumble with a big hit on Commerce’s running back, followed by Malaki Tillery scooping the ball up and running it back the other way to set his team up with good field position.
Commerce managed to tie the game up late in the fourth quarter, with just minutes to go, sending the action to overtime.
Commerce got the ball first, and scored a touchdown fairly quickly.
In North Lamar’s ensuing drive, Hildreth answered right back once more, sneaking his way into the endzone on the quarterback keeper.
At that point. Whitaker was faced with a dilemma: he could go for the near-guaranteed extra point that would send the game to double overtime, or he could attempt a two-point conversion and go for the win. Whitaker thought it over and decided to go for the win.
“The decision was pretty immediate. We’d struggled in the first half, but we executed so well in the second half because we had a bead on what they were doing defensively, and we were able to really do some damage in the second half,” Whitaker said.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, the gamble didn’t pay off, as they were stopped inches from the goal line, saddling them with their third straight loss following their season-opening win over Ranchview. In each of their losses, however, the Panthers have been extremely close, and even led for the majority of each game.
“This is a talented team, and they never stop fighting,” Whitaker said. “I know that pretty soon we’re going to turn a corner and start turning these near-wins into wins. We’ve still got to work on consistency and putting together four quarters of really good football. But when we do, other teams should watch out.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
