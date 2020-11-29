For the Clarksville High School boys basketball program, not winning the district basketball championship is as rare as a major ice storm coming to the small Red River County town, but last season that’s exactly what happened as the McLeod Longhorns walked away with the league crown. The Tigers did advance to the area round where Coach Willie Coulter’s team fell to the top-ranked Martins Mill Mustangs.
Now with Coulter having retired following the season, Chris Carter has stepped in to take over the boys basketball program. And the new man on campus says that he was already all too familiar with the basketball tradition in Tiger country. The Blue Tigers are scheduled to tip off their season this Friday, in the Clarence L. Nix Jr. gym in Clarksville against the New Boston Lions. Carter is quite busy getting the group ready for the opener, but says his group will just have to take their games one at a time.
“I don’t look at the schedule as hard. I look at it as lets take it one day at a time, and get better every day,” Carter said.
At a glance, the schedule appears to be tough for the Clarksville team that lost four valuable starters to graduation earlier this year. RJ Owens, a senior, is the lone member of the starting group returning, and the Tigers will be counting on his leadership and skills heavily this season. At the present time, Owens has been nursing an injury suffered during the football season.
After facing New Boston, the Blue Tigers will take to the road for five straight games with the list of opponents including Daingerfield, Blue Ridge, Paris, Bonham and Atlanta. Last week Coach Carter took the team on the road for a spur of the moment scrimmage at Longview-Spring Hill High School, where his brother-in-law serves as coach. Carter was impressed with his team which had basically not fully practiced. The group that he started produced a lead at the end of the opening quarter, although the Tigers fell by 10 points in the end.
“With no practice we were able to take some positive things out of the scrimmage. If people say we’re young now, and if we can do that with no concept now of what we are going to be doing, then just imagine,” Carter said.
For Carter, the Blue Tigers basketball program is the first program that already has tradition that he will be serving. He pointed out that he knows the Clarksville program never rebuilds, it just reloads. He reflected upon his introduction to the program when the Tigers were involved in fierce rivalry battles in the 90’s during the time his cousin, Steve Ford, served as the Atlanta Rabbits Head Coach, and Clyde Carlisle was at the helm of the Blue Tigers.
“I remember sitting in the Atlanta gym at 3:00 in the afternoon, when it used to be already packed, and there used to be a battle between Clarksville and Atlanta. So, I knew the tradition, and I knew what Coach Carlisle had done. There have been a lot of great coaches that have come through here, and I know there are some great shoes to fill, but I am excited and ready, and I love the tradition here,” Carter explained.
With the program not producing a district championship last season, Carter said he comes in with a chip on his shoulder, and he expects his players to have one on theirs also. He said that he wants the Tigers to return to the district throne as the number one team.
Carter does have a list of players to go along with Owens who are more than capable of producing on the court. Zion Banks, a 6’ 6” sophomore is the tallest player on the team, and Carter expects Banks to be Newcomer of the Year in the district. Owens and Olajuwon Woodberry, both 6’ 4”, return with valuable experience.
Michael Love, a junior, has little basketball experience, but could become a deadly three-point threat, and Ronomeke Richardson,(Sr) Nikereion Marcy,(Soph) Devin Scales, (Jr) and A’zarrion Presley, (Jr) are among the players who provided key minutes in the opening scrimmage.
When the team takes the court this year, the new head man will allow his Tigers to run the floor.
“We’re going to play hard on both ends of the court, but we’ve got to play smart. We’re going to play aggressive- up-tempo, and not just up and down the court-run and gun, but we’re going to play controlled up-tempo,” Carter said.
Carter does not have rules for his athletes, instead he has expectations. He expects his players to be on time, attend classes, and take care of their academics. He also mentioned showing respect to elders, and to people in the community, as well as being well groomed each day.
Coach Carter is looking forward to an exciting district race. He says McLeod and Rivercrest will be tough teams to face this year, and even the Maud head coach is talking about a playoff possibility. He says that the Detroit Eagles will certainly be in the mix too. McLeod, and Rivercrest join Clarksville in the TABC top 20 with both of those teams ranked ahead of the Blue Tigers in the pre-season poll.
Carter finished his high school career at New Diana High School, then played college basketball at Kilgore College and at East Texas State University, now Texas A & M University Commerce. He has already enjoyed a productive career as he has been involved in basketball through all phases of the game. In 2009 he won the Junior College National championship, while serving at Richland College. The team roster included former Clarksville High School standout, Rickey Roberts. His ties to the Clarksville basketball program also includes recruiting Tyus Savage and GeMack Woodberry to play for his squad, when he later took over the reigns at Cedar Valley College.
Carter started his coaching career in Commerce, and then moved on to Jacksonville College, and later to UT San Antonio. His stops along the way included Jacksonville, FL, and serving as an ABA professional coach, and also at the University of North Florida as an assistant, before he took on the challenge of coaching at a recognized large high school in Jacksonville, Florida. After the death of his father in the late 90’s, Carter returned to his home state, where he accepted job opportunities in the Dallas Independent School District as a coach.
Carter, who lost his sister five years ago, said her passing slowed down the pace of his coaching career, as he was involved in helping his brother-in-law and mother with raising the premature baby, now five, that his sister had given birth to. Eventually Carter did some private school coaching, and when he was approached about the position in Tiger country, he says that he didn’t really want back in at first.
“I really didn’t want back in, but I prayed about it, and God blessed me that Clarksville came open, and I got a call about the job. I thought about it, and initially, I didn’t want to take it, but I got another call from Superintendent (Kermit) Ward and (athletic director Jarrick Farmer) and we worked some things out. Now I am excited to be here,” Carter explained.
Carter said that he does have some things to bring to the table in Clarksville. He pointed out that he has been involved in coaching at every level, including working for the Dallas Mavericks G-League team, and working behind the scene with the WNBA team, the Dallas Wings, in the scouting department.
“Yes, I’ve been to every level you can think of, so I am able to give insight as to how you can advance your career,” Carter said. “And I like giving back to the youth, and at age fifty, I can bring a lot of energy and excitement back to Clarksville.”
Carter expects his players to play hard throughout each ballgame and to get better in the process.
Carter pointed out that his philosophy is to let his players play to a certain extent, and then when something else is needed, the Tigers can turn their focus to running set plays, but he also says that he won’t be holding his players back.
