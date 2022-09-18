Chisum_HC-62.jpg

Rivercrest’s Zane Dees runs down the sideline as Chisum Mustang Kyle Kelley pursues him.

 Kevin Watson/Special to The Paris News

Friday night’s game started with a bang for the Rivercrest Rebels, as they scored two touchdowns against the Chisum Mustangs in the opening two and a half minutes. From there, they were able to carry the momentum for a 30-15 win, spoiling Chisum’s homecoming festivities.

It took the Rebels all of just four plays to find the end zone, with quarterback Chase Duffer connecting with Connor Young on a short slant route. Young received some blocking and burst through a seam for a 59-yard touchdown, putting his team up 7-0.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.