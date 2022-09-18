Friday night’s game started with a bang for the Rivercrest Rebels, as they scored two touchdowns against the Chisum Mustangs in the opening two and a half minutes. From there, they were able to carry the momentum for a 30-15 win, spoiling Chisum’s homecoming festivities.
It took the Rebels all of just four plays to find the end zone, with quarterback Chase Duffer connecting with Connor Young on a short slant route. Young received some blocking and burst through a seam for a 59-yard touchdown, putting his team up 7-0.
On Chisum’s opening drive, the Mustangs began a methodical march downfield, taking the ball to near midfield, with quarterback Matthew Griffith having success moving the chains on the ground.
Big tackles in the backfield by Rebels Jaquan Brown and Ethan Taylor eventually ended the drive, however, and when the Mustangs elected to try to pick up the first down facing fourth and 11, Rivercrest’s Noah Altal blew up the play with a big hit that knocked the football loose. He scooped the ball up and ran it all the way back to the goal line.
“I saw the ball rolling on the ground and just immediately picked it up and ran with it,” Altal said. “It was all instinct.”
From there, it was a relatively simple matter for Zane Dees to punch the ball in for his team’s second touchdown in nearly as many minutes.
Chisum’s next drive ended with another turnover, this time as Dees made a good read on a Chisum pass and cut off the receiver.
“We just shot ourselves in the foot with a bunch of mistakes there early,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said afterwards. “We weren’t able to fully recover after that.”
Early in the second quarter, the Rebels took the ball all the way down to the five yard line before being stood up by a valiant Chisum goal line stand. Mustang Kyle Kelley had a pair of tackles, stopping Dees in his tracks and limiting the Rebs to a field goal. The drive still extended Rivercrest’s lead though, growing to 17.
Rivercrest would not score again in the first half, though Duffer continued to connect at a high rate with his receivers, and both Young and Connor Herring finished with big games.
“I think that the line had a big part in my success, because they gave me a lot of time to operate in the pocket,” Duffer said with a smile.
Meanwhile on Chisum’s side, the defense of Taylor and Brown gave the Mustangs fits.
“I’ve got to give big props to Jaquan for the way he played tonight,” Rivercrest coach Ty Huie said. “He sort of came out of his shell tonight and it was great to see. When he plays like that, we become a much better team.”
A scary moment came for the Mustang faithful in the closing minutes of the opening half, as Griffith was slow to get up after being forced out of bounds and tackled to the ground. Though he eventually got up and returned to the field a few plays later, it looked like it could’ve been the latest in an unfortunate string of injuries for the Mustangs.
“We’ve got a ton of guys hurt right now,” Pevey said. “Espn’s been nursing this groin injury for a while now, we’ve got a guy out with a torn ACL, and a bunch of other guys are banged up and just trying to get healthy. … Thankfully it wasn’t anything serious with Matthew; he just had the wind knocked out of him.”
In the second half, the Mustangs came out looking rejuvenated. They opened the third quarter with a long drive into Rebel territory that eventually ended just out of scoring range, and then forced Rivercrest into a quick three-and-out that was capped with a huge tackle by defensive lineman Jaime Froese.
The Mustangs would get on the scoreboard on their ensuing drive. Griffith would take the ball past midfield with a pair of runs, and then senior Espn Blyton took the ball down to the 33 yard line with a crucial run. From there, Kelley was able to find a hole and burst through for paydirt, bringing the score to 17-7.
Rivercrest wasted no time in responding, though it came on the tail end of some excellent defensive play by Chisum.
Rivercrest’s drive opened with Mustang Brayden Brown chasing Duffer down for a big sack, setting up a second and 25 situation. Only a couple plays later, though, Duffer connected with Herring on a route down the sideline, and he was home free for another Rebel score.
Despite the score, it seemed like Chisum’s momentum was unabated. They blocked Rivercrest’s PAT attempt, and then marched downfield, with several big runs by Jimmy Lewis.
“We made some adjustments to our offensive line, and that allowed (Lewis) to have a few big plays,” Pevey said.
The run ended with Chisum’s second touchdown of the second half, followed by a successful two-point conversion, and the Chisum fans that had grown quiet in the first half were now loud and raucous, only trailing by eight points, down 23-15 with roughly 10 minutes to go in the game.
The two teams would trade three-and-outs on the ensuing two possessions, with Chisum’s secondary stymying Rivercrest, only to themselves be stopped in their tracks by big defensive plays from Altal and Taylor.
“Our defensive gameplan was pretty simple: stop the run game,” Altal said. “They saw our Prairiland film, where we gave up some big runs, so I’m sure they thought they’d be able to run all over us.”
But after that, Rivercrest iced the game when Duffer found receiver Mark Grider with a screen pass to the sideline, followed by Grider darting 25 yards into the endzone to put his team up by the final margin of 30-15.
“We work on the pass game a lot in practice, and that translates into the games,” Huie said.
“Our receivers are quick, and not a lot of defenses can keep up with them,” Duffer added. “Our connection is something that’s developed from last year and gotten even better.”
Chisum had one last drive, but it was cut short by an interception from Cason Fields, the icing on the cake of a win that was already well in hand.
For the Rebels, the win is their second in a row after dropping the first two games of the season. Heading into district play, the team feels like they’re now trending in the right direction.
“Our energy in the games and on the sidelines has been a lot better these past two weeks,” Altal said. “I feel like that’s helped out a lot with our overall performance.”
“We’ve still got things to work on, but we’re getting there,” Huie added. “We’ve got to get better each week and keep improving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.