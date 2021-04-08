District play is in the books for local high school golfers, and after standout seasons on the green, several local golfers are ready to represent their schools at the regional level.
Leading the way in District 14-4A is Paris High School, which earned a clean sweep in district, as both the boys and girls teams finished atop their district standings, and finished with the top three individual scores on both the boys and girls side.
For the Wildcats, junior Mason Napier finished with the best score in the district, shooting a 147. Teammate Tate Lewis finished right on his heels, shooting a 149, and Wildcat Tyler Harvey finished third overall in district play, shooting a 152.
For the Ladycats, Angelina Ibarra, Madeline Green and Lilly Lewis finished first through third, shooting 224, 227 and 233, respectively.
Though North Lamar was unable to move on to the regional round of play as a team, Panther Kameron Scott’s score of 174 earned him a spot to compete individually in the regional round.
At the 3A level, the Prairiland boys and girls teams each finished second to advance to the regional competition. And at the individual level, Lady Patriots Riley Vaughn and Kirsten Bridges finished first and second respectively.
Chisum Lady Mustang Gabby Woods finished the district tournament with a medal as well, and will compete at the regional level, and the Mustangs’ boys team finished in third, with just a mere handful of strokes separating them from Prairiland.
