The Chisum Lady Mustangs softball team found themselves in a big hole early Friday night against Grand Saline, trailing 6-1 after two innings. The team never stopped fighting though, and mounted an impressive comeback before ultimately falling in extra innings, 8-12.
Peyton Holland, who started the game on the mound for Chisum, started off shakily, allowing four runs in the opening inning and two in the second.
“Part of that had to do with the umpire having a very tight strike zone,” head coach Denise Holland said. “It took some time for her to get used to it.”
As Holland settled into her rhythm on the mound, the whole team stepped up to the challenge of erasing a five-run deficit at the plate.
Kelsea Ball, Hallie Miller, Maddie Shires and Emma Garner collected hits that led to runs, and things started clicking offensively.
“They had some big time hits to get us back in the game,” Chisum coach Denise Holland said.
Entering the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Mustangs still trailed by three runs after allowing a Grand Saline Run in the top of the inning.
With their backs against the wall, the Lady Mustangs delivered.
Holland, who reached first earlier in the inning, scored the first run of the seventh for Chisum on a groundball hit by Ball. Miller hit a sacrifice fly to left field that allowed Ball to score. Then, down to their final out, Shires doubled to deep right field, scoring teammate Brylea Marshall.
“They really fought,” Holland said. “They saw their potential in the game and knew that they always had a chance, even when they got in the hole early.”
The eighth inning didn’t go as the Lady Mustangs would’ve hoped, as Grand Saline put four runs on the board, the ultimate difference in the game.
Still, though Holland and her teammates are disappointed to not complete the comeback and come away with the victory, the coach said the game is a sign of what this team can achieve.
“Even though we lost, we really saw what we’re capable of,” Holland said. “The key is to not get in those spots early, but I’m proud of how we fought back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.