The Detroit Eagles traveled to Trenton on Friday where, despite playing well offensively, they had a difficult time slowing down the offense of the Tigers, as they fell 49-18.
“The two biggest things are just size and youth,” Detroit head coach Cayle Beard said. “We’re an undersized bunch, and we’ve got about eight freshmen and sophomores out on the field.”
Most of the damage was done in the first half, as the Tigers pounced early and often. In the second half, though, Beard said he couldn’t have been prouder of his team’s effort.
“I feel like we matched them blow for blow in the second half,” he said. “If it wasn’t for that first half, where we were a bit flat, it would’ve been a very different game.”
Detroit quarterback Cloedus Scales played a hand in all three of the Eagles’ touchdowns, first connecting with wide receiver Dillin Exum over the top for a 40-yard touchdown pass. Then, he scored the other two himself, weaving his way through would-be tacklers to get to the endzone.
“Cloedus is going to do Cloedus things,” Beard said. “He’s an incredibly talented young man. And I think one thing that was very encouraging today was that we had a lot of other players step up, especially in the receiving corps.”
In addition to Exum, the Eagles also had big receptions by John Parsons, Gabe White, Blaine Farmer, Tucker Crutchfield and more.
“If we can become a team that’s consistently completing 12 or 15 passes a night, that’ll be huge for us and just open everything else up,” Beard said.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.