The Detroit Eagles traveled to Trenton on Friday where, despite playing well offensively, they had a difficult time slowing down the offense of the Tigers, as they fell 49-18.

“The two biggest things are just size and youth,” Detroit head coach Cayle Beard said. “We’re an undersized bunch, and we’ve got about eight freshmen and sophomores out on the field.”

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

