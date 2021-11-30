Laylah Ross scored 23 points and Tyquanna Ross 20 as Hill College held off Paris Junior College 80-69 on Saturday in a day full of women’s basketball games at Trinity Valley Community College.
Davis went 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the final two minutes as the Lady Dragons fouled, trying to get possession.
Shaunice Reed scored 24 points and Mariam Yaro 21 for Paris.
“It was pretty tight for the most part. They got off to a pretty hot start in the first quarter, and then we went on a run,” Lady Dragons coach Brittany Christian said. “We were down nine points and got it down to two or three by the end of the first quarter. And then from there on, we just kind of kept going back and forth.”
The Lady Rebels led Paris 23-20 after the first quarter and 41-37 at the half, then pulled away for a 57-48 lead going into the final 10 minutes.
Paris pulled to within four points with a minute and a half to play, but was forced to foul, and Hill College refused to fold.
The Lady Dragons have three more non-conference games on the schedule before Region 14 play begins for the Lady Dragons a week from Wednesday at Kilgore.
Paris is at Tishomingo, Okla., this coming Wednesday against Murray State College. Then on Saturday, the Lady Dragons will play on their home court for the first time in more than three weeks. They host Southwestern Christian College at 2 p.m. Then two days later, at 5 p.m. on Monday, they host Collin County.
Hill County improved to 5-5, and Paris fell to 3-5.
