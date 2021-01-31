Despite facing a big early deficit, the North Lamar Panthers basketball team never threw in the towel Friday against the Gilmer Buckeyes, and the team nearly came all the way back before losing in heartbreaking fashion, 46-49.
Not much went right for the Panthers out of the gate. They scored just two points in the opening quarter, which came on a pair of free throws by Dawson Dority. After the first eight minutes, they found themselves trailing 16-2.
Early in the second quarter, the Buckeyes extended their lead to as many as 16 on multiple occassions, but toward the end of the period, the Panthers started to claw their way back into the game with truly inspired on-ball defense. By the end of the quarter, they’d shaved the deficit down to 11.
“There might be nights where your shot isn’t falling, but you can always hang your hat on your defense,” head coach David Monds said.
That defensive momentum carried into the third quarter.
Panther Mason Cole scored the first four points on a pair of nifty post moves, and just like that the margin was cut to seven.
The Panthers cut the deficit down to as close as five in the third, but Gilmer responded with some long-range shooting and got their lead back to double digits, seemingly halting North Lamar’s momentum. However, North Lamar always had an answer for each run Gilmer went on.
“We never stopped fighting,” Monds said.
In the fourth quarter, the two teams traded baskets, as the Panthers had found their footing offensively. However, with 40 seconds left and Gilmer up seven, things looked dire.
However, North Lamar once again had enough left to make things interesting. They scored four points in the final seconds to cut the deficit to three, and after forcing a steal near midcourt with mere seconds left, North Lamar suddenly had a chance to send the game to overtime. Dority drove to the hoop with under five seconds left, and was fouled by a Gilmer defender. He missed the first free throw unintentionally, and then was forced to miss the second on purpose in an attempt to kick the rebound out to the perimeter for a last-second shot.
The plan worked to perfection, and the ball was kicked out to Case Fendley, who’d nailed a pair of 3-pointers already in the game. He put up the shot at the buzzer, and after hitting the back rim and taking an agonizingly-long bounce, the shot ricocheted off, preserving Gilmer’s win.
“I really wanted this win for these guys, but I’m proud of the effort they gave tonight,” Monds said.
