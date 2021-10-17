Utilizing an efficient offense and a suffocating defense, the Cooper Bulldogs turned in a complete performance Friday against the Rivercrest Rebels, and they downed their intra-Red River Valley opponent 50-8.
The Bulldogs’ defense did its job all night by almost always giving their offense a short field to work with, and that got started on Rivercrest’s first drive of the game, as Cooper sophomore Markell Smith made a good read on a pass from Rivercrest quarterback Chase Duffer and snuck in for the early interception, barely two minutes into the game.
That interception paid dividends, as a few plays later, Cooper quarterback Colin Ingram faked a hand-off before keeping the ball himself, running 30 yards up the middle for the first score of the game. Cooper converted a two-point conversion on a run by Matthew Langley, and Cooper took the early 8-0 lead.
Though Cooper’s defense controlled the game, the Rebel defense also had moments of brilliance — primarily in the first half — such as the forced fumble and recovery by Rebel tackle Noah Altal, who halted a Cooper drive that looked headed for the endzone later in the opening quarter.
Playing a big role in the win on the offensive side of the ball for Cooper was Langley, who was able to pick up 55 yards in the game, mostly on power runs up the middle.
Never was that more on display than in the Bulldogs’ first drive of the second quarter. Langley received the hand-off on four straight plays, single-handedly taking the ball from the Rivercrest 45 yard line down to the 22. Then, after a sweep to the sideline by quarterback Colin Ingram brought the ball all the way to the goal line, Langley again received the hand-off, punching the ball into the endzone from close range and giving his team a 16-0 lead after finding the endzone again immediately afterward for a 16-0 lead.
The Rebels got on the scoreboard on their next drive, avoiding a shutout by using a long, methodical march downfield.
On the drive, Duffer was able to find a rhythm passing the ball, connecting with Mark Grider and Connor Young repeatedly, and running back Zane Dees was able to bully his way through would-be tacklers for pick-ups on the ground as well.
The drive was capped off by a Dees run into the endzone from just outside the red zone, as Dees zigged and zagged his way in for the score, and then did so again on the two-point conversion, cutting the deficit to 16-8.
It would not take the Bulldogs long to respond. On just the third play of the ensuing drive, sophomore Canon Ingram got some nice blocking and was off to the races, bursting through a hole in the Rivercrest defense for a 66-yard touchdown run, giving his team a 22-8 edge.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do anything without our O-line,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena said. “They do a great job for us and tonight was no different. They went out and executed.”
Rivercrest’s next drive was stopped short when another Duffer pass was picked off, this time by Colin Ingram.
“Turnovers will kill you, and it’s something we’ve struggled with all year,” Rivercrest coach Ty Huie said. “We know that when you run an offense like ours, you’re going to throw some picks, but we’ve really got to work to limit them.”
The first half nearly closed with a bang for the Bulldogs, but instead ended with the Rebels narrowly avoiding an even larger eventual margin of defeat. On the last play of the half, Cooper running back Markell Smith took a pitch on a jet sweep 15 yards from the endzone and took off.
It looked like he was headed for paydirt, but a pair of Rivercrest tacklers recovered and forced him out of bounds mere inches before he was able to cross the goal line.
In the first half, the game felt closer than the score suggested, as the Rivercrest defense largely held strong, save for a few big, key plays from the Cooper offense that hurt them. In the second half, however, it was harder for the Rebels to find their footing.
The Rebs’ first drive of the half was a promising one, though. Rivercrest marched downfield, with Zane Dees carrying the offensive load with several gains on the ground and a reception.
That drive stalled out just seven yards from the endzone, though, and rather than attempt a field goal, the Rebels knew they needed a touchdown to get back in the game, leading to a turnover on downs when Duffer was stopped short of the goal line.
“We practice Monday through Thursday, and we take a lot of pride in our defense,” Bulldog Noah Ramos said. “We take quality reps and you saw tonight how that pays off. We’ve got a great coaching staff that worked on a great gameplan and then we prepared all week to come out and execute.”
The ensuing Cooper possession saw Smith, Canon Ingram and Langley march the ball upfield before Colin Ingram aired the ball out to a wide-open Wyatt Allen who was able to walk the final few steps into the endzone unperturbed.
“Running the ball, passing the ball, it didn’t matter — I thought our offense did a great job executing tonight,” Castorena said.
Colin Ingram ran the ball in for yet another two point conversion, and Cooper led 30-8.
They scored again barely a minute later, after Langley made an impressive diving interception — Cooper’s third pick of the game — to promptly get the ball back.
After the interception, Colin Ingram found a hole thanks to blocking from his offensive line and took off, bringing the score to 36-8.
Despite the turnovers, Huie had praises for his first-year quarterback after the game.
“I’m super proud of him; he’s out there trying to make plays,” Huie said. “He gets himself in trouble sometimes because he’s trying to be a playmaker, but he’s done a great job and he’s learned a lot, and I know that he’s just going to continue to improve.”
The Rebels’ next possession, just like their first of the second half, saw the team move the ball downfield and get within a few yards of scoring, as Duffer connected with Dees, Grider and Kamryn English on the drive. Again, though, the Bulldogs stood them up a few yards from the endzone, leading to a turnover on downs.
Cooper’s ensuing drive was a quick one, thanks in large part to a pair of sizable runs by Canon Ingram — the latter of which was a touchdown run of nearly 70 yards to kick off the final quarter, putting the Bulldogs up 42-8.
Canon Ingram was stellar for the Bulldogs, finishing the game with 155 rushing yards.
Throughout the second half, Ramos — a player whose role in the Cooper offense is primarily to provide blocking — took a number of snaps at quarterback, and to great effect. He connected on a number of passes under center and displayed a knack for reading opposing defenses.
“It’s fun,” Ramos said with a grin about playing some quarterback. “I’ve been the team’s backup quarterback for the last few years but haven’t really gotten a chance to play. Even when the (second string) is in, we try to stay aggressive. Everyone takes quality reps, and what’s expected of the first team, that same standard is held to the second team.”
Cooper drilled one final nail in the coffin when, with just a few seconds left, Ramos ran the ball in from one yard out and then tacked on the two point conversion, crossing the 50-point mark.
“We’re playing really well right now,” Ramos said. “Not to sound arrogant, be we know that if we eliminate the turnovers and eliminate the penalties, there’s not a lot of teams that can stay in front of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.