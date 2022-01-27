It was a tale of two halves Tuesday night, as the Rivercrest Rebels remained perfect in district as they defeated the James Bowie Pirates 55-41 and moved to 7-0 in district play.
“We had little time to prepare for tonight because we played Clarksville last night,” senior Kirk Killian said. “All during practice today we drilled over James Bowie’s defense and watched some game film to help us get ready quickly.”
The Rebels jumped out to a fast start but very quickly let the Pirates back on deck as they threw the ball away which led to easy buckets for James Bowie. Rivercrest’s dynamic duo of seniors, Kamryn English and Darrion Ricks, picked the Pirates clean several times with steals and made good on their layups to go on an 8-0 run in the opening minutes. However, sloppy passing and lackluster defense let the Pirates’ Ethan Morden keep the game close with four buckets in the first quarter.
The second quarter found the Rebs struggling to score as James Bowie amped up its defensive efforts and capitalized on Rebel mistakes. The Pirates outscored the Rebels 13-7 to take a halftime lead, 23-20.
“Our whole team was underperforming, including me. We threw the ball away and finished the first half with 18 turnovers,” Killian said, shaking his head after the game.
Rebels head coach Quincy English rallied his troops in the locker room and in the second half, it looked like another team was on the floor.
Ricks hit a pull-up jumpshot and followed that up with a running floater in the paint. A backside lob from English to Ricks led to an easy score and then Ricks pulled up from well beyond the arc and nailed a 3-pointer.
Killian stepped up his game and grabbed several rebounds for put-backs and got to the free throw line to turn in six points during the quarter.
Kamryn English, the Rebs’ leading scorer, couldn’t seem to buy a bucket. English struggled with his usually-deadly outside shot and had to find other ways to score and help his team.
Even as his shot wasn’t falling, he wowed the crowd with passes through traffic that led to scores from Zane Dees, Ricks and Killian. And though it was a relatively cold shooting performance for the sharpshooter, it still resulted in 14 hard-fought points from the senior guard.
“We try to encourage each other all the time. It’s rare for Kam to have an off night so Darrion and I tried to really step up and fill that gap tonight,” Killian said.
Killian swiped another rebound for the put-back and scored from the post position in the fourth. Dees found himself all alone at the back-door for a score and deposited two free throws. English was perfect at the charity stripe, going 4-for-4 before fouling out.
The Rebels finished strong to hold on to their first place spot in district. Ricks dominated in the paint and scored 22 points. English had 14 points and was joined by Killian, who had 13 points of his own. Dees finished the night with six points.
Rivercrest travels to Linden-Kildare Friday night as they strive to win a district championship – something they haven’t done in several years despite making several recent deep playoff runs.
