MAUD — The game on a rainy Friday night at Maud High School between the visiting Clarksville Blue Tigers and the Maud Cardinals on senior night, had been built up as a showdown between playoff bound teams for sole possession of second place in the District 9-2-A Division II race, behind the district leading James Bowie Pirates.

But when the teams moved on to the soaked field for four quarters of action, Maud took control from the start and then dominated Coach Chris Davis’ Tigers, ending the game with a punishing 50-0 shutout victory.

