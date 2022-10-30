MAUD — The game on a rainy Friday night at Maud High School between the visiting Clarksville Blue Tigers and the Maud Cardinals on senior night, had been built up as a showdown between playoff bound teams for sole possession of second place in the District 9-2-A Division II race, behind the district leading James Bowie Pirates.
But when the teams moved on to the soaked field for four quarters of action, Maud took control from the start and then dominated Coach Chris Davis’ Tigers, ending the game with a punishing 50-0 shutout victory.
Maud moves into the final game of their district schedule against Linden-Kildare on the road next Friday night with a 3-1 district record, while the Blue Tigers slip to third place with a 2-2 league mark and are 4-5 overall, with just one game remaining on on their district schedule also.
The Tigers will face Cumby at home on senior night, next Friday. Cumby played at Detroit on this past Friday.
The Cardinals built a 14-0 advantage at the end of the opening period, then Clarksville was never able to climb back into the game, as the Cardinals held a commanding 36-0 advantage at the half.
Maud scored on five straight possessions in the opening half, with scoring plays during the first two frames covering 8, 14, 3, 10, and 3 yards. In the second half, there would be only two more touchdowns produced by the Cardinals, one in each of the final two quarters.
Those tallies arrived on an explosive 38 yard run with 8:53 left in the third quarter, and on a 3 yard run with 5:44 left in period four.
The Tigers committed three turnovers in the game, with the Cardinals capitalizing on two of the mistakes for touchdowns in the second quarter, as on both occasions Maud took the ball over deep inside Blue Tiger territory.
After Maud added a scoring run of 10 yards with 3:59 left in the first half to move the advantage to 28-0, Clarksville committed another turnover with 2:15 remaining in the first half, as Morgan fumbled the football while being sacked.
The Cardinals recovered the ball on the Tigers 14 yard line. It took Maud four plays to score.
The final Clarksville turnover came with less than a minute left after a catch and run by R.K. Minter of 43 yards put the Blue Tigers in business on the Maud five yard line.
On the next play, the Tigers fumbled the ball.
Clarksville senior Zion Banks had a strong outing on defense with several tackles.
The loss comes on the heels of a 34-32 loss to James Bowie a week earlier.
