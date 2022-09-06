Paris native and former Paris Wildcat Kobe Savage turned heads in his first game as a Kansas State Wildcat on Saturday.
Playing at strong safety against South Dakota, Savage finished with two solo tackles, one of which was for a loss.
He drew the attention of the ESPN+ broadcasters, and the thousands of fans in attendance, with a big tackle that saw him level South Dakota’s Javion Phelps.
After the game, Savage was asked one simple question by sports reporter Tim Fitzgerald.
“So I take it you like to hit people,” he asked Savage.
“I love it,” the Paris native responded with a smile. “I love contact. It’s my favorite thing.”
Savage previously played at Texas A&M-Commerce and Tyler Junior College before receiving an offer from Kansas State prior to the start of this season.
“Kobe is just a pure football player,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger previously said of Savage when he signed with Kansas State. “He’s got such a great understanding of and feel for the game. His senior year, he never came off the field for us. He was our quarterback and a key part of our defense.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
