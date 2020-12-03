They say that where there’s a will, there’s a way. On Tuesday, the Chisum Lady Mustangs had the will to win, and so were able to find a way to beat the Cooper Lady Bulldogs in overtime, depsite facing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.
Chisum came out of the gate strong defensively, but after a lull in the second and third quarters, as well as the beginning of the fourth, they found themselves down 10.
“Even though they were down pretty big there, they were able to refocus,” Chisum head coach Will Smith said. “It all started at the defensive end. We got more physical, triggered more fast breaks.”
The comeback started when Lady Mustang Emma Garner took a charge and proceeded to knock down her free throws.
Garner, who was phenomenal all night with 29 points and 11 rebounds — six of the offensive variety — had another key moment in the fourth quarter comeback when she drained a crucial three pointer.
Another player who made a key impact was Chloe Prestridge, whose stifling defense made scoring a challenge for Cooper, and who led the game with 15 rebounds.
“At first she was a little upset she didn’t score more, but I told her that no, she was huge for us,” Smith said. “When I told her she’d had 15 rebounds, she almost didn’t believe me.”
In overtime, Chisum — led by eight points from Peyton Holland — managed to pull away and win by five.
“We became more aggressive and pushed the ball, and that forced them to foul in order to stop us,” Smith said. “I think this win says a lot about our team. I told them that at some point this season, they’d have to dig deeper than they thought they could to win a game. They dug deeper on Tuesday.”
