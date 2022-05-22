Jack Butler is a long-time supporter and helper of the Paris Junior College Lady Dragon softball team. He originally started volunteering his time in 2002 but has helped the Lady Dragons for 18 years.
“I’ve always loved the sport, and I just happened to be down at the field one day when coach Carter was working the girls out. I told him I’d help on a volunteer basis, so he did let me come in and work,” Butler said.
To the PJC coaches and players, he isn’t known as “Jack”, “Mr. Butler” or even “Coach.” To all, he is affectionately known as “Mr. Jack,” a moniker he received from former PJC coach Nicole Dickson.
Butler does several things for the PJC softball program, including getting the field equiptment for the girls to practice and play on as well as keeping the scorebooks for all of their games. Butler estimates that he has scored a total of 70,000 at bats through his 20 years.
“I’ve worked with every coach that’s been at PJC softball,” Butler said, “I appreciate the opportunity that the college has given me.”
Butler came to the Paris area when he moved from Kentucky in 1973 to work for a milling company in Paris. Butler and his wife raised their family together before she eventually passed away in 2009, but PJC softball has helped him through the difficult times.
“They’ve meant a lot and the girls in particular. They are family, actual family,” Butler said about the coaches and players, “They have helped me through a lot of health issues.”
Butler works extremely hard as a volunteer worker; he puts many hours into helping make the PJC softball program as successful as they are right now.
“My first day I got the job here, he came into the office and had written on an envelope all the history of the program and all the coaches that have been here and what years,” head coach Shelby Shelton said. “He’s the staple of the program.”
He has been a tremendous help to Shelton as he has been able to tell her everything there is to know about the program’s history. Butler isn’t just a helper to the coaches but also acts as a mentor to the players who have played for PJC over the years.
“He is so dedicated to this program; he is the first one to show up and the last one to leave,” said pitcher Jaycie Hall.
“His birthday was in the fall, and before he blew out the candles, he said my wish is that we win regionals,” Hall recalled.
Butler got his wish this year when the Lady Dragons won regionals and punched a ticket to their second national tournament appearance in program history.
Butler has been to the national tournament twice, once with PJC in 2013 and again with Tyler. However, this is the first time he will be going to the national tournament without former PJC coach Dickson.
“I told them last August when they came in, I’d been to nationals once with Paris and once with Tyler, and I sure would like to go back again and they are taking me back,” Butler stated.
The PJC softball team will travel to Arizona to play in the national tournament. The Lady Dragons’ first game will be May 24.
