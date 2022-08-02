NSA girls.jpg

Members of the Next Step Athletes girls basketball team — featuring athletes from Paris, North Lamar and Cooper high schools — recently took part in and won the National Basketball Championship.

 via Facebook

The next Step Athletes girls travel basketball team — comprised of athletes from Paris, North Lamar and Cooper high schools — traveled to Dallas this past week to take part in the Primetime National Championship tournament in the Dallas metroplex. For their efforts, they returned from the tournament as champions.

The event featured 145 teams from all across the country. Next Step Athletes played seven games over the course of the three-day event, and didn’t drop a single game in their run through the bracket, coach Keon Furtch said.

