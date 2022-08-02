The next Step Athletes girls travel basketball team — comprised of athletes from Paris, North Lamar and Cooper high schools — traveled to Dallas this past week to take part in the Primetime National Championship tournament in the Dallas metroplex. For their efforts, they returned from the tournament as champions.
The event featured 145 teams from all across the country. Next Step Athletes played seven games over the course of the three-day event, and didn’t drop a single game in their run through the bracket, coach Keon Furtch said.
The first three games were all comfortable victories for the team, Furtch said, but in many of them the team had to show resilience.
Such was the case in the second-to-last game, Furtch said. Playing a team loaded with offensive firepower, Furtch said his team had to rely on fundamentals, athleticism and some timely shooting of their own to come out on top.
Keshanti Gordon, who during the school year plays for the Paris Ladycats, hit four big 3-pointers in the game at crucial junctures.
Furtch also praised the defensive work done in the backcourt by Jazz Dangerfield, who plays for Paris during the school’s season, as well as Maddie Walters, who plays for the North Lamar Pantherettes during the school season.
Next Step Athletes ultimately won that game by 10 points, but Furtch said the final margin of victory doesn’t encapsulate how hard-fought the game was.
“We really didn’t pull away until the final minute of the game,” he said. “That was a talented, tough team we were playing.
Then, in the championship game, they had to dig deep to pull out a challenging victory. After leading by 12 points early, the other team cut Next Step Athletes’ lead to just two points.
“I feel like, if they’d been able to take the lead, they probably would’ve won,” Furtch admitted. “They’d have been able to hold the ball and really control the pace at that point.”
However, Next Step Athletes responded in a big way. The team came up with defensive stops that led to fastbreak scores on back-to-back possessions. On the first, Gordon tipped a bad pass by the opponents right to teammate Nya Williams — who also plays with Gordon at Paris High — for an easy layup.
Only seconds later, Gordon again came up with a steal and this time took it coast-to-coast herself. She got fouled on her fastbreak layup, nailing both the shot and the free throw for a three-point play. And just like that, the tenuous two-point lead was back up to seven points.
“(The other team) had all the momentum and we just stopped them in their tracks and took it back,” Furtch said.
The coach also praised the work done in the paint by his post players in the ultimate game of the tournament.
“Asia (Johnson), Bayleigh (George), Marissa (Holt) and even (Roselyn Spencer) were great for us on the boards and defending the paint,” he said. “We were limiting our opponents to one shot and making everything difficult, and that has a lot to do with the work they were doing down low.”
“If I had to give out a ‘powerhouse award,’ I’d probably give it to Asia. Her rebounding and her defense were absolutely great. She was big-time.”
Furtch said he’s proud of the team for the way they responded on and off the court each time they faced adversity.
“They were always able to answer runs with a run of their own; they played with great composure,” he said. “And they never got down. They never started bickering in the huddles or anything like that. … They always stuck together as a team.”
Furtch said this tournament was the largest event the group has competed in thus far, but this coming weekend they’ll travel to Duncanville for another national tournament that will be about the same size, and potentially even bigger.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
