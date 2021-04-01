Jaycie Hall was dominant yet again on the mound, and the North Lamar Pantherettes dominated Liberty-Eylau Tuesday, coasting to a 14-0 victory.
Hall threw a complete game one-hitter, striking out 11 and not walking a single Lady Leopard.
At the plate, the Pantherettes gave her more than enough run support.
The game was blown open in a big third inning that saw North Lamar score eight runs, thanks to big hits from McKenzie Dickson, Kate Rainey, Hannah Kent and Macy Richardson.
