Chandler Sikes — a former Paris Wildcat who last week tragically lost his life — inspired many in life. and now through an endowment set up by the Paris Education Foundation in his memory, he will continue to have an impact.
Sikes’ family and friends are establishing the endowment fund in his name through the PEF, with proceeds from the endowment fund providing post-high school scholarships for future Paris High seniors.
Donations can be mailed to PEF, PO Box 356, Paris, TX, 75461-0356 or donations can be made at www.pariseducationfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.