The North Lamar Panthers kept their playoff hopes alive Tuesday, beating the Pittsburg Pirates 42-38 on the back of a stellar defensive effort.
“Pitt came out and they were disciplined, they ate a lot of clock and forced us to play D for long stretches at a time, which isn’t easy to do,” North Lamar head coach Jamie Allen said. “My guys rose to the challenge, though. Their defense was superb.”
The whole game was tightly contested, with neither team able to get up by more than four or five points throughout, and at halftime the Panthers held a slim 22-20 lead.
Allen pointed to the work done by Dawson McDowell as a leading force on the defensive end, as he came away with steals and deflections while also forcing Pitt into offensive fouls by taking charges.
And in the paint, big men Mason Cole and Blake Hildreth held things down, winning the rebounding battle over Pittsburg’s post players and making sure there were no easy baskets in close for the Pirates.
North Lamar also had some very timely shooting, with Case Fendley and Jaxon Spangler each draining multiple 3-pointers. Spangler finished the game with four 3s, while Spangler had a trio of his own.
The two teams continued to trade baskets through the third quarter, and headed into the final frame, Pittsburg had snuck ahead to a slight 32-31 lead. However, the Pirates found themselves stymied in the fourth quarter.
“We really won the fourth quarter, offensively and defensively,” Allen said. “That’s been our strongest quarter all season long, and this was no different.”
With the Panthers up four points, Joe Lane and Isaiah Acevedo were able to run roughly a minute of the clock in the waning minutes of the game. This forced the Pirates to intentionally foul, sending Lane to the free throw line, where he was able to ice the win.
The Panthers are currently locked in a three-way tie in the district standings alongside the Pirates and Pleasant Grove. For North Lamar to get into the playoffs, they need to beat Liberty-Eylau in their regular season finale, and they need Pleasant Grove to beat Pittsburg.
“We just need to focus on what we can control, and that means taking care of business against L-E,” Allen said.
