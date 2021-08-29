The Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers traveled to Avery this past week for a cross country meet against several area teams, and each team left with some impressive accolades as a result.
On the boys’ side, the Wildcats finished first overall as a team, with the Panthers not far behind in third place.
And on the girls’ side, the two teams swapped places on the podium; it was North Lamar taking the top spot, as the Paris Ladycats placed third.
For the Paris boys, Adam Hartman placed second overall, with Pablo Melguizo finishing fourth.
Panther Riley Reaves placed fifth and North Lamar teammate Philip Taber finished ninth.
In the girls competition, Pantherette Emery Reaves finished second, and Emerson Putnam placed seventh. Just outside the top 10 were Emeri Watson, at 12th, and Kaylee Knight at 13th.
For Paris, Shamyia Holt finished third, Anna Blassingame placed seventh and Lorena Alvarez rounded out the top 10 in 10th.
