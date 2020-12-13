The Chisum Mustangs came out of the gate firing against Cooper on Friday and never looked back, blowing past the the Bulldogs 95-33.
“We came out really strong,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said. “I think we hit five threes just in that first quarter.”
Chisum kept Cooper off-balance with a frenetic fast tempo early on, and then executed well later in the game when the tempo was slowed down in the half-court.
Chisum’s trio of Keaston Lawrence, Evan Wood and Zaquavious Price were electric, scoring 23, 22 and 21 points, respectiely.
Lawrence finished with seven boards, seven assists and six steals.
For Cooper, Markell Smith led the team with nine points.
