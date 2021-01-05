The Clarksville Blue Tigers dropped their third straight district ballgame, losing to the state-ranked McLeod Longhorns by an overpowering 92-51 margin. Clarksville was never really in the game as the Longhorns scored 28 first-quarter points, then cruised to the win.
“I don’t like the outcome, but hats off to McLeod. They shot the ball well, knocking down the 3’s. But I like the way our guys played,” Clarksville coach Chris Carter said.
The Tigers trailed 3-2 and 6-4 early in the game, but the lead just continued to increase throughout the contest. The Longhorns took a 28-13 margin into the second period, then moved to the intermission in control by a 45-25 score. The McLeod advantage was 69-41 when the teams moved to the final frame.
McLeod, hammered in an alarming 13 3-point field goals in the contest as the Horns shot well from outside, forced turnovers and recorded transition baskets throughout the game.
“We played hard until the end, and we are getting there. We’re going to keep fighting and getting better,” Carter explained.
The Longhorns were led in scoring by Casey Smith with 21 points. He knocked down six three point field goals including five in the first quarter. The Tigers were led by Olajuwon Woodberry who recorded 18 points, Nikereion Marcy added 11 points.
After enjoying a bye on Tuesday night, things will remain tough for the Tigers in their next ballgame against the ranked Rivercrest Rebels in road action on Friday night.
