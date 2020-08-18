The Paris American 10U AAA baseball team was crowned the state champions for the second time in as many years on Sunday after capping off its playoff run with a pair of hard-fought victories.
The team kicked the day off with a semifinal matchup against Hallsville, a squad the Paris team had already beaten by a score of 5-1 earlier in the season.
Kallon Gallaghan got the start on the mound for Paris, and pitched four solid innings, allowing just one run over that stretch.
In the same period of time, Paris was able to put four runs of their own on the board, taking advantage of some extra base hits and drawing a number of walks with a keen eye for the strike zone. Two of those runs came in the second inning and then two more in the third.
“They issued a couple of walks and then our bats got hot,” head coach Macky Moree said. “When we scored those two in the third, we actually had the bases loaded, so we could’ve done even more damage.”
Hallsville scored just one more run the rest of the way, but threatened to take a late lead by loading the bases in the final inning, Moree said.
“It was definitely something of a nailbiter,” he said. “I want to say the bases were loaded when we got our final out.”
Throughout the game, Paris was bolstered by some very strong defensive play, including some key stops by third baseman Braysen Snell.
After downing Hallsville, Paris turned its attention to Lufkin-Hudson in the championship game. The game lacked much of the drama of the semifinal, as Paris won handily, 7-2.
“We brought our ace pitcher back in there for that game and started Kai Furtch,” Moree said. “He did well through four innings.”
Paris jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning and then added three more in the second for a quick 4-0 lead.
Lufkin-Hudson scored two in the third to make it 4-2, but Paris had an answer in the fifth inning and stretched the lead back up to 7-2 with a trio of runs.
“I want to give my assistant coaches some credit,” Moree said. “After Kai allowed those two runs, he got down on himself a little bit. (Assistant coaches TJ Termin and Beau Gallaghan) helped reassure him and get him pumped back up, and then right after that wss the inning came back and scored three more runs.”
Ky Fortner had a couple big hits for the team, and Jayce Smith laid down a perfect bunt that helped score a run as well.
“We used some good hitting to our advantage, some good baserunning to our advantage, and it was just too much for (Lufkin-Hudson) Hudson,” Moree said.
Fortner relieved Furtch and got the outs he needed to seal the game for Paris, Moree said.
“They did get some hits off of him and hit the ball in some gaps, but in the sixth inning he went out there and threw strikes and closed it out,” Moree said.
Again, the team’s defense shone throughout the game. At one point, Smith made a great running catch in the outfield to prevent at least one run from scoring.
“When the game ended, they were throwing their hats up in the air and gloves up in the air, and they were all hugging each other and chest bumping each other,” Moree said. “It was really great to see. You know, as a coach and a father of a kid on the team — all three coaches have a kid on the team — we treat all of them like they’re ours. When they win it, I’m feeling for 12 kids, not just one.”
Paris dominated throughout the tournament, not dropping a game in the double-elimination tournament and only trailing for a single inning in the whole weekend tournament.
“We lost the lead for a single inning against Nacogdoches and got it back the very next inning,” Moree said. “That was the only time we trailed the whole tournament.”
The 10U team is accustomed to winning, having won the Dixie Youth Invitational World Series last year.
“We have five kids added to this year’s group, … but for the most part it’s the same team,” Moree said. “There are seven kids here who won the world series last year. That’s one of the things we talked about going into it, and those kids who were on last year’s team were talking about it the whole time, as far as wanting to do it.”
Moree said that level of sustained success is nearly unheard of at the youth level, where kids move up to different age groups every few years and other players come and go with high frequency.
“It’s really just a testament to these kids and how talented they are,” he said.
There will be no chance for the team to repeat as Dixie Youth Invitational World Series champions this year, as the competition wrapped up at the state level due to the ongoing coronavirus competition. Moree believes, however, that this year’s team could’ve repeated not just as state champions, but national champions as well.
“There’s not a better group of kids out there than the 12 kids we got to coach on this state championship team,” he said. “We were in a real groove, and I feel like if we were playing next weekend, we wouldn’t get beat.”
