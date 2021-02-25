After Monday’s bi-district win, Paris head basketball coach Billy Mack Steed was worried by what he saw as some sloppy play by his Wildcats. Following Wednesday’s 85-34 thrashing of Athens to claim the area championship, though, those worries have certainly been dispelled.
The Wildcats used a combination of balanced scoring and suffocating defense to jump out to a big early lead against the Hornets, and they never looked back.
“It was a night and day difference from last round to this round,” Steed said with a laugh. “Our kids played well on both ends of the floor tonight.”
In the span of barely a minute and a half, Wildcat Garrius Savage drained a 3-pointer, Braylon Mickens scored on a putback and Jaelyn Lee scored on a post move while drawing a foul. The efficient execution was a sign of things to come.
And defensively, Athens struggled to even get many shots off, as Paris forced turnover after turnover with quick hands and excellent reads on the ball.
“Lockdown defense — that’s how we play,” Paris guard Jeremerious Morgan said. “Coach Steed always says that defense will lead to offense, and you saw that tonight.”
The defensive intensity was evidenced in each Wildcat’s play, but perhaps none shone brighter on that end of the floor than guard KD Washington.
“I think anybody should be impressed with his defensive intensity,” Steed said. “He does play defense and he plays it hard, and he’s going to play hard defense whether he gets one shot or no shots.”
The Hornets only made two field goals in the opening quarter, and headed into the second trailing 17-5.
“We missed a couple of shots early in the game, but Braylon Mickens got on the offensive boards really well and got some putbacks, and I really thought he helped us get out to a good start,” Steed said.
Lee made a statement to start the second, converting and-one opportunities on back-to-back possessions for Paris, setting the tone early.
If one word typified the Paris offense against Athens, it would be ‘balanced.’ The team found its points in all manner of ways, from deep 3-pointers courtesy of players like Micah Jenkins, Morgan and Savage; while big man Braylon Mickens scored with a variety of impressive post moves. And in transition, everyone — from the guards to the post players — got in on the action.
“When we got our hands on (the ball), we were pushing it hard up the floor,” Steed said. “But then when we didn’t have the break, I thought we executed in the halfcourt really well. Even in the halfcourt, we were getting shots right by the rim.”
Lee scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the quarter, and looked downright unstoppable when posting up the much smaller Athens defenders.
“Well, I was taking advantage of a lot of mismatches,” Lee said. “At first they had the little dude on me, so I told coach to keep feeding me the ball and that’s what happened.”
Coming off the bench, Jenkins was a sparkplug of offense for Paris, scoring 15 points and displaying a deft touch from long range, while also blowing by defenders to finish at the rim plenty of times too.
“He started the game out not shooting well,” Steed said. “But once he got to the rim and saw one go through, he started shooting the 3s well.”
For the Hornets, things didn’t get any easier in the second half. The team still struggled to put the ball through the net, though the offense was able to score 11 in the third quarter, its highest-scoring quarter of the game. A good number of those points came off offensive rebounds while Paris was going with a smaller lineup.
The Wildcats didn’t take their foot off the gas in the final quarter, with Washington doing some of his best defensive work of the game in the stanza, swiping several steals.
For the Hornets, the final period was a repeat of the first, as only two of their field goals were on the mark through the fourth quarter.
“I just play the game with a passion and I really have a love for the game,” Washington said. “I feel like I can guard anybody, and that’s something I take a lot of pride in.”
For the game, Lee’s 25 and Jenkins’ 15 led the team, while Savage joined them in double figures with 13. Washington scored eight, Morgan finished with seven, Mickens tallied six, Jadon Hay finished with five points, Troy Jones had four and Bubba Gray and Tyre Tucker each finished with a pair.
“We have the potential to make state, and that’s our goal,” Lee said.
Paris will play the winner of the Brownsboro vs. Lindale game in the regional quarterfinals, though the date, time and location of that game has yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.