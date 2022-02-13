The Paris Junior College Dragons’ doubleheader against Angelina College on Friday featured two games that went about as differently as two games can go.
In the first, the Dragons utilized some strong hitting and a dominant pitching outing from freshman Jaycie Hall to cruise to a 9-1 win. In the second, however, the roles were reversed and it was Angelina who shut down Paris 15-1.
The first game started emphatically for the Dragons. Hall set down Angelina while only allowing one single in the opening inning, and it would end up being just one of three hits she’d allow in her complete game.
Hall finished the five-inning game with eight strikeouts, while allowing just the three hits and two walks
“My screwball was really working for me today,” Hall said after the game. “They were having a bit of an easier time hitting my curveball, so I had to work it in on them and they had a hard time getting their hands to it.”
“Any time you can strike out eight of the 15 batters you face, that’s a really good day,” head coach Shelby Shelton added of Hall’s performance. “She went out there and was big-time for us.”
Hall would then get the scoring started in the bottom half of the inning, as a line-drive single that scored Jessika Roberts, who had reached base earlier in the inning on a fielder’s choice. After another fielder’s choice that allowed Brenda Sanchez to reach first base safely, Dragon Jayda Carter put her team up 3-0 with a well-hit line drive to the back wall, scoring Hall and Taylor Thompson.
Thompson was huge for PJC in her own right, driving in four RBIs with a pair of two-run homeruns. Each time she went deep, it was Hannah Schnettler who crossed home plate with her.
“Taylor is a sophomore, so she’s got that experience,” Shelton said. “She’s a kid who we need to be productive if we’re going to reach our full potential, because she can do big things with that bat. She’s done a pretty good job of seeing the ball lately, and so hopefully she keeps that up.”
Thompson’s first homer came in the third inning, putting PJC up 5-0. Her second was the final nail in the coffin, giving the Dragons their 9-1 lead that would hold until the end of the game.
Also driving in runs were Schnettler and Roberts.
“This is a really fun team,” Hall said with a grin. “I think we all have really good chemistry and we’re there to pick each other up no matter what. We’ve also got a ton of talent on this team and I feel like we can go pretty far as long as we have the willpower.”
In the second game, Angelina dominated both in the circle and at the plate.
Through the first inning, the game was close, as a Thompson sac fly that scored Schnettler made it a 2-1 ballgame in Angelina’s favor. But it quickly got out of hand, as that would prove to be PJC’s only run.
Stephanie Chico got the start for Paris, allowing six runs in just over two innings of action. Taking the bump first in relief was Reagan Richardson who also had a difficult outing, giving up two homers.
PJC’s troubles in the second game were exacerbated by a number of errors in the infield, as grounders were bobbled and misplayed a number of times.
“I feel like this was the first time all year we haven’t given very good effort in the field or at the plate,” Shelton said. “You’ve got to be be better than that and play with more energy and focus if you want to play with a very good team like Angelina. I feel like we did a good job of that in the first game, but then didn’t at all in the second. You’ve got to stay focused and know that just because you beat them 9-1 in the first game doesn’t mean you can slack off.”
The loss was only the second of the season for PJC, who have been impressive in the early goings of the spring season.
