Strong defense and some good offensive execution came together for the North Lamar Pantherettes on Tuesday, as they downed Quinlan-Ford 50-23.
Defensively, Ford struggled to get into any sort of rhythm all game, and were held to single digits in all four quarters of play.
Offensively, junior guard Maddie Walters led her team with 15 points, and Cydnie Malone and Mylee Nottingham joined her in double figures with 10 each.
