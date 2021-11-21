The North Lamar Panthers have had a turbulent last few years, and have had three coaches in as many seasons. However, with newly-promoted head coach Jamie Allen at the helm of the team heading into the 2021-22 season, the Panthers are confident they’ll see an increase in stability, and by extension in the wins column.
Allen, himself an alum of North Lamar, has worn many hats in the program since he joined the athletic department in 2008, having served as the golf coach for several years, serving as an assistant coach on both the football and basketball teams and holding even more positions at the other campuses in North Lamar ISD.
“From seventh grade basketball up to high school golf, I’ve been involved with a little bit of everything here,” he said.
The team struggled in this past season, winning just one game, and none in district play. Allen said he believes a big part of those struggles is the revolving door the team has seen at the head coaching position, and his desire to bring some stability to the program was the main reason he applied for the head coaching position.
“It’s tough having to learn a new system every year,” Allen said. “But the other day in practice we called a play and almost all the kids knew it. Having that stability is important, because they’re familiar with me. They know what I want to do, how I want to play the game and that sort of thing.”
The new coach said he’s also hoping to help the players learn to play more intuitively.
“One of the areas this group struggles is in needing a lot of structure,” he said. “I want to help them play with more freedom, to learn that the best play is when I don’t need to call a specific play.”
Though he’s only just officially taken the reins as the new head coach, he’d earned the respect of his players long ago.
“Everyone plays their best for him,” senior Dawson McDowell said. “He’s been here since we were all freshmen, he’s been here the longest.”
Allen said pushing the tempo is a key component to what he’s looking to do as head coach, and forcing turnovers to score in transition will be a focal point for the Panthers this season. So it’s a good thing, then, that the team is blessed with some elite quickness.
“We’ve got a bunch of speed on this team,” Allen said with a smile. “A ton of these kids are really dang fast.”
What the team has in speed, it does somewhat lack in size, senior Mason Cole noted. However, Cole added that small-ball lineups can be something of a double-edged sword.
“We’re going to need to box out and work on rebounding, because we aren’t the tallest team,” he said. “But I think our quickness and our defense can really create a lot of matchup problems for our opponents.”
Another strength this team possesses is its chemistry, McDowell said.
“We work well together,” McDowell said. “We’ve all played together for a long time, and I think that shows in the way we play together, and we’re all unselfish.”
Cole, one of the Panthers’ taller players, will be critical to their success this season.
“For a big man he’s very skilled,” Allen said. “He’s got good handles and he can shoot it. If he’s got someone very big guarding him, he can step away from the basket and knock down shots, and he’s also got great post moves. He’s going to be our rock.”
And McDowell is another Panther who will be called upon to step into a large role, the head coach said.
“He’s a great leader, the other kids look to him and follow his lead,” Allen said. “He’s such a hard worker, and the growth he’s had from where he started three or four years ago is unreal.”
Playing in a tough district, the Panthers know things aren’t going to be a cakewalk this season by any means. However, they’ve got confidence in themselves and their new coach, and are ready to take a big step forward.
“We’ve just got to work hard, take things one game at a time, and I think we can make a push and get in the playoffs this year,” Cole said. “That’s our goal.”
