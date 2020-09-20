The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team continued its blistering start to district play, downing Rains in five tightly contested sets on Friday, ultimately winning 23-25, 25-17, 25-15, 19-25, 15-10.
TJ Folse led the way offensively for Prairiland, finishing with 19 kills to go along with eight digs and four blocks.
Reece Parris tallied 15 kills and four blocks. Ali Sessums contributed 12 kills and a team-high 20 digs. Kyndal Yaross had four kills and 16 digs. And Katelyn Cornmesser finished with two kills, a block and four assists.
Hanna Cope had a team-best 25 assists. Chloe Raley finished with 18 assists and 10 digs. And Lanna Riney contributed 10 digs of her own.
Prairiland will next take the court on Tuesday at Grand Saline as they look to continue their unblemished district play.
