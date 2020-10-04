The Prairiland Lady Patriot volleyball season continued their unblemished march through district play on Friday and reamin unbeaten after dispatching Edgewood in four sets, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14, 25-12.
Offensivly, TJ Folse and Abi Farmer led the way, tallying 14 and 10 kills, respectively. Folse also had an ace, a block and 11 digs; and Farmer added three aces and a block.
Reese Parris finished with eight kills, nine digs and a pair of aces. Kyndal Yaross logged five kills and six digs.
Chloe Raley was instrumental in setting up teammates, finishing with 42 assists. And Lanna Riney added 10 digs.
Prairiland will look to continue their dominant play Oct. 9 at home against Commerce.
