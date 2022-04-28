Entering Tuesday night’s matchup against Edgewood, the Patriots were in a four-way tie with Rains, Grand Saline and Edgewood for the district title, but that would quickly change to a two-way tie for the championship after Prairiland shut out Edgewood 4-0 on senior night.
The senior night win will be one to remember for the six seniors on the Patriot roster.
“I love being around them, I love coaching them, I’m certainly going to miss all the things they do and hopefully we have a long road ahead of us and get to spend some more time together,” head coach Chris Peacock said.
Senior Caleb Jameson made his final start at home for the Patriots, and he made sure not to go out quietly. Jameson surrendered only three hits while racking up eleven mastodonic strikeouts in his seven-inning shutout.
Behind Jameson was some stellar Patriot defense who turned multiple double plays.
“Two inning-ending double plays, you’ll take that any day and any momentum that they had it taken it away from them. Those two guys in the middle, Blake and Brayden, are as solid as they come,” Peacock said.
In the top of the first inning, Jameson allowed two singles with two outs but struck out the next batter to get out of the jam.
The Patriots were retired in order to end the first, but Jameson would return the favor in the top of the second inning. Brooks Morrison would get the Patriots’ first hit of the game when he smoked a line drive over a jumping second baseman’s glove. Gage Bankhead would add another single for the Patriots, but they couldn’t get on the board after Edgewood’s pitcher got his third strikeout of the second inning.
Edgewood started the third looking to get the first run of the game after a Patriot error and an infield single that barely stayed fair when it bounced off the third-base bag before going foul.
However, three straight strikeouts from Jameson would allow the Patriots to keep zeros on the scoreboard. With nothing going for the Patriots in the bottom half of the third, Jameson would quickly go back to work striking out the side and recording his sixth straight strikeout to close the top of the fourth.
While most of the game had been a pitching duel, Morrison would try to change that when he recorded his second hit of the game by hitting a standup double over the left fielder’s head. Now, with a Patriot runner on base Jacob Veal went to the plate and smashed an absolute bomb over the left-field fence.
“That took their life away and lit a fire under us,” Morrison said about Veal’s home run.
The two-run shot would give the Patriots a 2-0 lead after four innings of play.
The Patriots would score two more runs in the bottom of the fifth when Edgewood’s pitcher walked two batters and two shortstop errors would allow the Patriots to increase their lead to four runs.
The score would hold throughout the rest of the game giving the Patriots a 4-0 win over a huge district opponent in Edgewood.
“It’s great to win and put us in the position for a district championship,” senior Braydan Nichols said.
Now with a record of 9-2, the Patriots can control their destiny Friday night when they travel to Edgewood for their final district game.
“It’s going to be a little more hostile environment, so it’s going to be more difficult,” Peacock said about the upcoming gam., “We’ve got to go play hard and have fun.”
If the Patriots win Friday, they will be crowned district champions.
